Concert picks this week: Sasquatch, Cave In, Los Jarritos, Brother Dege

Photo by Jay Zucco, ccourtesy Cave In/Facebook Cave In play Orlando on Tuesday

If you go out, be safe, be cool.There will not be a thicker spread of rock all week than at this show. Between the titanic stoner riffs of L.A.’s Sasquatch and the classic doom metal of Portland’s Hippie Death Cult, the two touring acts are a one-two punch of heavy retro power. Add in the excellent native tonnage of sludge lords Hollow Leg and blues-rock crushers Howling Midnight and you’ve got one mammoth night.After forming last autumn and releasing some raw garage nuggets, Orlando’s Los Jarritos are finally making their live debut. Fronted by the inimitable Ray Brazen, this new duo is the fresh guise of the surviving members of Bobby Clock and the Soda Pops. The bill also features noteworthy new local punk group Baby Adam, which was originally the high-school band featuring current members of TTN that recently reformed 10 years after their breakup and just released an eponymous album on Xylene Records. Rounding out the bill will be Cape Canaveral punks the Bloody Fucking Slugs.This loaded heavy-music showcase will probably be the week’s most stunning and dynamic live experience. For one, groundbreaking prog-metal legends Cave In are pushing their first studio album in more than a decade (Heavy Pendulum on Relapse Records) and it’s a mighty return. But industrial drone innovator Author & Punisher, himself touring behind his first album in four years, is always a magnificent live spectacle with a one-of-a-kind rig of self-engineered, self-fabricated sound devices that impressively blur the line between man and machine. And Orlando post-metal leviathans Royal Graves always drop massive atmosphere. (6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, The Abbey, $20)This one’s for those who like their roots music deep with intrigue. Alternative Louisiana artist Brother Dege does a hypnotically dark and psychedelic take on blues and folk. Arkansas’ Adam Faucett proudly occupies the left lane of folk rock. And with an amazingly studious sense of patina and cinema, C.B. Carlyle & the Desert Angels are the most evocative young Americana band to emerge from here in a very long time.

[email protected]