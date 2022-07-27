VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Concert picks this week: Sasquatch, Cave In, Los Jarritos, Brother Dege

By on Wed, Jul 27, 2022 at 1:00 am

Cave In play Orlando on Tuesday - Photo by Jay Zucco, ccourtesy Cave In/Facebook
Photo by Jay Zucco, ccourtesy Cave In/Facebook
Cave In play Orlando on Tuesday

If you go out, be safe, be cool.

Sasquatch, Hippie Death Cult, Hollow Leg, Howling Midnight: There will not be a thicker spread of rock all week than at this show. Between the titanic stoner riffs of L.A.’s Sasquatch and the classic doom metal of Portland’s Hippie Death Cult, the two touring acts are a one-two punch of heavy retro power. Add in the excellent native tonnage of sludge lords Hollow Leg and blues-rock crushers Howling Midnight and you’ve got one mammoth night.

Event Details
Sasquatch, Hippie Death Cult, Hollow Leg, Howling Midnight

Sasquatch, Hippie Death Cult, Hollow Leg, Howling Midnight

Fri., July 29, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$12

Los Jarritos, Bloody Fucking Slugs, Baby Adam: After forming last autumn and releasing some raw garage nuggets, Orlando’s Los Jarritos are finally making their live debut. Fronted by the inimitable Ray Brazen, this new duo is the fresh guise of the surviving members of Bobby Clock and the Soda Pops. The bill also features noteworthy new local punk group Baby Adam, which was originally the high-school band featuring current members of TTN that recently reformed 10 years after their breakup and just released an eponymous album on Xylene Records. Rounding out the bill will be Cape Canaveral punks the Bloody Fucking Slugs. (7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, Uncle Lou’s, donations encouraged)

Cave In, Author & Punisher, Royal Graves: This loaded heavy-music showcase will probably be the week’s most stunning and dynamic live experience. For one, groundbreaking prog-metal legends Cave In are pushing their first studio album in more than a decade (Heavy Pendulum on Relapse Records) and it’s a mighty return. But industrial drone innovator Author & Punisher, himself touring behind his first album in four years, is always a magnificent live spectacle with a one-of-a-kind rig of self-engineered, self-fabricated sound devices that impressively blur the line between man and machine. And Orlando post-metal leviathans Royal Graves always drop massive atmosphere. (6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, The Abbey, $20)

Event Details
Cave In, Author and Punisher

Cave In, Author and Punisher

Tue., Aug. 2, 6 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$20

Brother Dege, Adam Faucett, C.B. Carlyle & the Desert Angels: This one’s for those who like their roots music deep with intrigue. Alternative Louisiana artist Brother Dege does a hypnotically dark and psychedelic take on blues and folk. Arkansas’ Adam Faucett proudly occupies the left lane of folk rock. And with an amazingly studious sense of patina and cinema, C.B. Carlyle & the Desert Angels are the most evocative young Americana band to emerge from here in a very long time.

Event Details
Brother Dege, Adam Faucet, C.B. Carlyle and The Desert Angels

Brother Dege, Adam Faucet, C.B. Carlyle and The Desert Angels

Tue., Aug. 2, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$15

[email protected]

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Trending

Christian music fest Rock the Universe returns to Universal Orlando in 2023

By Nicolle Osorio

Are you ready to … pray?

TikTok-famous Monsieur Periné are set to bring their 'gypsy jazz' to Orlando next month

By Nicolle Osorio

Monsieur Periné

Orange County Regional History Center to focus on Figurehead and Orlando's alternative music heyday

By Matthew Moyer

Guided by Voices at Sapphire Supper Club, 2001

International punk showcase Foreign Dissent is coming back to Orlando in October

By Matthew Moyer

Croatia's Trophy Jump will play this year's Foreign Dissent showcase

Also in Music

Bold new hip-hop sounds from Orlando's Elsha and Milk Carton Superstars get bleak

By Bao Le-Huu

Elsha

Christian music fest Rock the Universe returns to Universal Orlando in 2023

By Nicolle Osorio

Are you ready to … pray?

Orange County Regional History Center to focus on Figurehead and Orlando's alternative music heyday

By Matthew Moyer

Guided by Voices at Sapphire Supper Club, 2001

Orlando band Leatherette's new single is a 'smoldering slither' of blues and punk

By Bao Le-Huu

Leatherette
More

Digital Issue

July 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us