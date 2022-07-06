VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Concert picks this week: Ekkstacy, Foxing, Mick Crowley benefit

By on Wed, Jul 6, 2022 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge The Tremolords - PHOTO BY JIM LEATHERMAN FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
Photo by Jim Leatherman for Orlando weekly
The Tremolords

I'm always preaching about not overlooking the opening acts, and this week demonstrates why. If you go out, be safe, be cool.

Purity Ring, Ekkstacy: The infrequent output of Canadian electro-pop leaders Purity Ring already makes this show a special event. Considering the five-year gap between their latest album and its predecessor on top of the COVID pause that already delayed this show, this appearance will come amid peak anticipation. But pay particular attention to opener Ekkstacy, a bright young Canadian who was among an incredibly illustrious list of featured guests (alongside the likes of Nine Inch Nails, JPEGMAFIA, Xiu Xiu, Ho99o9 and Street Sects) on the recent two-part collaborative project DISCO4 by experimental L.A. daredevils HEALTH. Ekkstacy's own shimmering music deftly spans electronic and rock with a melodic instinct that's gorgeously understated. 

Event Details
Purity Ring, Ekkstacy

Purity Ring, Ekkstacy

Fri., July 8, 7 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$25-$46

Foxing, Greet Death: St. Louis post-emo band Foxing stunned a packed house when they were here in 2018 with a breathtakingly more expansive new sound. From their sweeping 2021 follow-up album, Draw Down the Moon, we should expect more of the same. But be sure to show up early and check out opener Greet Death, an excellent Michigan band whose indie rock injects slowcore introspection with shoegaze wingspan. 

Event Details
Foxing

Foxing

Sat., July 9, 6 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$18

Gimme Mick! benefit for Mick Crowley: One of the most inspiring things about the Orlando music community is its ability to rally for one of its own. Well, this urgent benefit is for Mick Crowley, an esteemed garage scene veteran best known as a member of the Tremolords (formerly the Hate Bombs) and an all-around nice human. He's currently battling cancer and could use all the funds and love we can muster right now. It'll be a total party stacked with a rousing four-band bill of the Tremolords, the Chotchkies, the BellTowers and Kissing Betty. So let's give him all the emotional and financial ammo he needs now to keep fighting. 

Event Details
​Gimme Mick!: The Tremolords, The BellTowers, The Chotchkies, Kissing Betty

​Gimme Mick!: The Tremolords, The BellTowers, The Chotchkies, Kissing Betty

Sun., July 10, 5 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$10

[email protected]

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
