VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Concert picks this week: City Morgue, Nothing Butt Rock Fest, Jayo, Voodoo Kulture

By on Wed, Aug 10, 2022 at 11:00 am

City Morgue plays the Beacham next week - Photo courtesy City Morgue/Facebook
Photo courtesy City Morgue/Facebook
City Morgue plays the Beacham next week

If you’re coming out, be safe, be cool.

Voodoo Kulture: Leave it to Nigel John and Mr. Mogembo to turn out a fresh and deep take on a dance music event. The two veteran local DJs are pushing their rhythmic intellect down a more experimental rabbit hole this time, diving into a darker side of house music steeped in heady Afro and Latin sounds. The event takes place in the upstairs loft space but the destination will be deep underground. (9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Magnolia Orlando, $6-$10)

Nothing Butt Rock Fest: You may not be proud of it, but you may wanna check out this show. As the name implies, it’s a showcase where local bands (Felicity, Breed, The High Ground) impersonate some true legends of butt rock (Nickelback, Godsmack, Three Days Grace). Although these aren’t mine personally, nobody appreciates a guilty pleasure like me. And I gotta applaud the truly dreadful lengths this show is willing to go to. This one’s gonna be a riot.

Event Details
Nothing Butt Rock Fest

Nothing Butt Rock Fest

Sat., Aug. 13, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$15-$20

Jayo: If there’s one thing that the golden era of East Coast hip-hop has taught us, it’s that jazz and rap go boom-bap together like chocolate and peanut butter. And there are few acts in town that embody that divine bridge live like Orlando’s Jayo. He’s not just a multi-instrumentalist and beatboxer who plays keys, guitar and bass; he’s also a looper who can lay it all down and stitch it together on his own. Go get on that abstract, original tip. (8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Bynx, free)

City Morgue: With lots of menacing looks and face tats, the young New York rap duo of ZillaKami and SosMula are some of today’s biggest poster boys of shock and sensation. But without music that’s equal to it, even the most lurid horrorcore extremity becomes camp. City Morgue, however, serve up deliciously nasty bangers like the bloody sons of Gravediggaz and DMX. It’s splashy, it’s demented and it’s some of the best hardcore rap in the game right now.

Event Details
City Morgue

City Morgue

Wed., Aug. 17, 6 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$25

[email protected]

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Trending

Dance music star Deadmau5 coming to Orlando over Labor Day weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Deadmau5

Joyner Lucas brings his ADHD tour to Orlando for exclusive Florida date in September

By Matthew Moyer

Joyner Lucas

Jakob Dylan brings his Wallflowers to Orlando in October

By Matthew Moyer

The Wallflowers

Rapper Action Bronson rolls into Orlando's House of Blues in September

By Matthew Moyer

Action Bronson

Also in Music

Grammy Award Winner Helping F.I.R.S.T. Institute Students Soar to New Heights SPONSORED CONTENT

By F.I.R.S.T. Institute Sponsored

Grammy Award Winner Helping F.I.R.S.T. Institute Students Soar to New Heights

Orlando's Ms. Meka Nism elected president of Florida chapter of the Recording Academy

By Bao Le-Huu

Ms. Meka Nism

Central Florida's Black Wick and Dylan Houser team up to push vaporwave to the outer limits

By Bao Le-Huu

Black Wick teams with Dylan Houser for vaporwave weirdness

Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center

By Alex Galbraith

Steely Dan: Clearly not ready to rock Orlando on Monday and Tuesday
More

Digital Issue

August 3, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us