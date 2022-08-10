Concert picks this week: City Morgue, Nothing Butt Rock Fest, Jayo, Voodoo Kulture

Photo courtesy City Morgue/Facebook City Morgue plays the Beacham next week

If you’re coming out, be safe, be cool.Leave it to Nigel John and Mr. Mogembo to turn out a fresh and deep take on a dance music event. The two veteran local DJs are pushing their rhythmic intellect down a more experimental rabbit hole this time, diving into a darker side of house music steeped in heady Afro and Latin sounds. The event takes place in the upstairs loft space but the destination will be deep underground.You may not be proud of it, but you may wanna check out this show. As the name implies, it’s a showcase where local bands (Felicity, Breed, The High Ground) impersonate some true legends of butt rock (Nickelback, Godsmack, Three Days Grace). Although these aren’t mine personally, nobody appreciates a guilty pleasure like me. And I gotta applaud the truly dreadful lengths this show is willing to go to. This one’s gonna be a riot.If there’s one thing that the golden era of East Coast hip-hop has taught us, it’s that jazz and rap go boom-bap together like chocolate and peanut butter. And there are few acts in town that embody that divine bridge live like Orlando’s Jayo. He’s not just a multi-instrumentalist and beatboxer who plays keys, guitar and bass; he’s also a looper who can lay it all down and stitch it together on his own. Go get on that abstract, original tip.With lots of menacing looks and face tats, the young New York rap duo of ZillaKami and SosMula are some of today’s biggest poster boys of shock and sensation. But without music that’s equal to it, even the most lurid horrorcore extremity becomes camp. City Morgue, however, serve up deliciously nasty bangers like the bloody sons of Gravediggaz and DMX. It’s splashy, it’s demented and it’s some of the best hardcore rap in the game right now.

