Concert picks this week: Ceremony, Romeo Blu, Elder, Dreadnought

By on Wed, Aug 3, 2022 at 1:00 am

Ceremony
Ceremony
Ceremony

If you go out, be safe, be cool.

Ceremony, Hotline TNT, Romeo Blu, Body Shop: Few bands in the indie world have been as notably defiant of genre as shapeshifting punk refugees Ceremony. This impressively eclectic bill honors that spirit. Hotline TNT are exciting fuzz-rockers from Minneapolis. Romeo Blu is the solo synth project by Carson Cox, frontman of Merchandise, the Tampa band that broke out to 4AD fame. And Body Shop are a stylish all-star local act specializing in arty and primitive punk moods. Together, they’ll all make for one dynamic evening.

Ceremony, Hotline TNT, Romeo Blu, Body Shop

Thu., Aug. 4, 8 p.m.

Henao Contemporary Center 5601 Edgewater Drive, Orlando College Park

$16

Elder, Ruby the Hatchet, Dreadnought: The bar can get you drunk but the bands on this bill will get you high as fuuuck. Massachusetts band Elder deal in heavy prog expeditions that don’t even need visuals to whisk your consciousness away on an epic voyage. Those eyelids will remain heavy the whole night long with the 1970s-worshipping brew of doom and psych from New Jersey’s Ruby the Hatchet and the proggy doom metal of Denver’s Dreadnought. Pass the Doritos, dude. (8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, Will’s Pub, $20)
Elder, Ruby the Hatchet, Dreadnought

Wed., Aug. 10, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

$20

[email protected]

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
