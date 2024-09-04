Come early to the Badflower show in Orlando because indie duo Slothrust are a can't-miss proposition

Since their start in 2010, Slothrust has released eight albums, one EP and 22 singles defined by spirited vocals and distorted guitar tones. Stereogum praises the band as “bluesy alt-rock with stellar guitar work and swaggering wordplay.”
At this show, one of only two Florida dates, you should buckle up and get ready for a night of all-too-relatable anthems of love, loss, loneliness and (maybe) getting it all back together again.
7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, House of Blues, Disney Springs, $48-$71.
