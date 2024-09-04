Come early to the Badflower show in Orlando because indie duo Slothrust are a can't-miss proposition

'Stellar guitar work and swaggering wordplay'

By on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 at 4:07 pm

click to enlarge Slothrust supports Badflower in Orlando - Photo by Bella Petro
Photo by Bella Petro
Slothrust supports Badflower in Orlando
The Boston-born rock duo Slothrust brings their yearning and impassioned sounds to Orlando. Supporting Badflower on their “No Place Like Home” tour, singer/guitarist Leah Wellbaum and drummer Will Gorin are playing their melancholy tunes in 30 shows across the country.

Since their start in 2010, Slothrust has released eight albums, one EP and 22 singles defined by spirited vocals and distorted guitar tones. Stereogum praises the band as “bluesy alt-rock with stellar guitar work and swaggering wordplay.”

At this show, one of only two Florida dates, you should buckle up and get ready for a night of all-too-relatable anthems of love, loss, loneliness and (maybe) getting it all back together again.

7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, House of Blues, Disney Springs, $48-$71.

Event Details
Slothrust, Missio, Badflower

Slothrust, Missio, Badflower

Sat., Sept. 7, 6 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$35-$90
Location Details

House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

houseofblues.com



September 4, 2024

