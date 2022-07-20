VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Colombian music legend Silvestre Dangond plays two shows in Orlando this week

By on Wed, Jul 20, 2022 at 6:04 pm

Silvestre Dangond - Photo courtesy Silvestre Dangond/Facebook
Photo courtesy Silvestre Dangond/Facebook
Silvestre Dangond

Before capturing the crown as the king of vallenato (a popular style of Colombian folk music), singer Silvestre Dangond spent a lifetime honing his musical craft.

Born into a musical family, Dangond was signed to Sony and recording his first album, Tanto Para Ti, barely out of high school. Dangond teamed with Juancho De La Espriella for 2005’s Ponte a la Moda, a hit with Latin music fans worldwide. After the duo went their separate ways, Dangond’s 2014 solo effort, Sigo Invicto, cemented him as a star on his own and earned him five Grammy noms. Dangond found a newer, younger audience through collaborations with big reggaeton names like Nicky Jam and Maluma in the late 2010s.

But despite these crossovers, Dangond is steadfast in his love of the vallenato sound. As if to drive the point home, Dangond’s latest single, “Un Motivo Especial,” is an affectionate reworking of an old vallenato number by Dangond’s mentor, Diomedes Diaz. Dangond starts his headlining U.S. tour right here in Orlando, with a second show added due to demand.

Event Details
Silvestre Dangond

Silvestre Dangond

Thu., July 21, 8 p.m. and Fri., July 22, 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$78-$248

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub
Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Music Slideshows

Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub
Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Music Slideshows

Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub
Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Trending

Orlando hip-hop legend Swamburger is moving away. You've got two chances to see him off

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando hip-hop legend Swamburger is moving away. You've got two chances to see him off

Concert picks this week: Answers, Squad Five-O, JazzPro Monster Series

By Bao Le-Huu

Concert picks this week: Answers, Squad Five-O, JazzPro Monster Series

Orlando Girls Rock Camp Showcase features this year's Campers on the Will's Pub stage Saturday

By Matthew Moyer

Girls Rock Camp showcase at Will's in 2019

Orlando band Leatherette's new single is a 'smoldering slither' of blues and punk

By Bao Le-Huu

Leatherette

Also in Music

Orlando band Leatherette's new single is a 'smoldering slither' of blues and punk

By Bao Le-Huu

Leatherette

Orlando’s Someday River step back into the spotlight with new music to share

By Maisie Haney

Orlando’s Someday River step back into the spotlight with new music to share

Orlando hip-hop legend Swamburger is moving away. You've got two chances to see him off

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando hip-hop legend Swamburger is moving away. You've got two chances to see him off

F.I.R.S.T. Institute Is Changing Lives One Student at a Time SPONSORED CONTENT

By F.I.R.S.T Institute Sponsored

F.I.R.S.T. Institute Is Changing Lives One Student at a Time
More

Digital Issue

July 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us