Colombian band Bomba Estéreo brings electro-cumbia to Orlando in September

Photo by @valerieamorc courtesy Bomba Estéreo/Facebook

Colombian band Bomba Estéreo will soon be setting off on the most extensive headlining tour of their career. And guess what? They'll make a stop in the City Beautiful to bring their infectious blend of electronic music with Colombian folklore.The tour comes on the heels of the release of new albumin 2021, a record with a message of love for life, mother earth and humanity.is also an ode to the four elements. The songs are grouped under elements:and. It includes collaborations with personalities such as Cuban duo Okan, Mexican songwriter Leonel García and Nigerian Afrobeat singer Yemi Alade.The Colombian group also collaborated with Bad Bunny on the track "Ojitos Lindos." The song is part of the reggaeton icon's new albumwhich quickly became the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify this year.Bomba Estéreo will perform on Friday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. at the Plaza Live.Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster