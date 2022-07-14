VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Colombian band Bomba Estéreo brings electro-cumbia to Orlando in September

Who doesn't love some electronic beats with an add of Latin flavor?

By on Thu, Jul 14, 2022 at 11:58 am

PHOTO BY @VALERIEAMORC COURTESY BOMBA ESTÉREO/FACEBOOK
Photo by @valerieamorc courtesy Bomba Estéreo/Facebook

Colombian band Bomba Estéreo will soon be setting off on the most extensive headlining tour of their career. And guess what? They'll make a stop in the City Beautiful to bring their infectious blend of electronic music with Colombian folklore.

The tour comes on the heels of the release of new album Deja in 2021, a record with a  message of love for life, mother earth and humanity.

Deja is also an ode to the four elements. The songs are grouped under elements: tierra, aire, fuego and agua. It includes collaborations with personalities such as Cuban duo Okan, Mexican songwriter Leonel García and Nigerian Afrobeat singer Yemi Alade.

The Colombian group also collaborated with Bad Bunny on the track "Ojitos Lindos." The song is part of the reggaeton icon's new album Un Verano Sin Ti, which quickly became the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify this year.

Bomba Estéreo will perform on Friday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. at the Plaza Live.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.
Event Details
Bomba Estereo

Bomba Estereo

Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$32-$60

