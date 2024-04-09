BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

College radio documentary '35,000 Watts' screens in Orlando this week courtesy Rollins station WPRK

Keeping terrestrial radio weird for decades

By on Tue, Apr 9, 2024 at 6:19 pm

"35,000 Watts" screens in Orlando for one night this week
Courtesy image
“35,000 Watts” screens in Orlando for one night this week
It's fitting that a new documentary about the importance of college radio, 35,000 Watts, will get a screening in Orlando this week courtesy of our locally beloved WPRK — a bastion of freeform student radio.

The film tells the tale of the glory days of freeform college radio, as related by folks who were DJs back in the day (the "day" in question looks to be the 1980s-1990s) along with members of Devo, Bratmobile, Pixies and Toadies. The documentary plays on Thursday through the good graces of Rollins College radio station WPRK 91.5-FM, which was going strong and adventurously throughout the period covered in the film.

35,000 Watts screens at Rollins College's Bush Auditorium on Thursday, April 11, at 7 p.m. The screening is free for students and $5-$7 for the general public. Tickets are still available through Eventbrite.

Event Details
"35,000 Watts: The Story of College Radio"

"35,000 Watts: The Story of College Radio"

Thu., April 11, 7 p.m.

Bush Auditorium, Rollins College 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area


Location Details

Rollins College

1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-646-2000


Matthew Moyer

