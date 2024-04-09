College radio documentary '35,000 Watts' screens in Orlando this week courtesy Rollins station WPRK

The film tells the tale of the glory days of freeform college radio, as related by folks who were DJs back in the day (the "day" in question looks to be the 1980s-1990s) along with members of Devo, Bratmobile, Pixies and Toadies. The documentary plays on Thursday through the good graces of Rollins College radio station WPRK 91.5-FM, which was going strong and adventurously throughout the period covered in the film.
35,000 Watts screens at Rollins College's Bush Auditorium on Thursday, April 11, at 7 p.m. The screening is free for students and $5-$7 for the general public. Tickets are still available through Eventbrite.
Event Details
Location Details
