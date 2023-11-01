College Park JazzFest to liven up Edgewater Drive with swinging sounds this weekend

The 21st annual College Park JazzFest is almost here so get ready for a swingin' good time.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, the College Park JazzFest will fill the Main Street District with essential local sounds. The yearly street festival takes place from 5-11 p.m. on Edgewater Drive, between Smith and King streets.



Event Details JazzFest Sat., Nov. 4, 5 p.m. Edgewater Drive Edgewater Drive and Smith Street, Orlando Elsewhere Buy Tickets $15-$20



The rain-or-shine event includes festive decorations, plenty of shopping, local food and beverages and even VIP tables, according to the event’s website.



Music is the focus of this fest, though. There will be three separate stages, each with plenty of live jazz, R&B, big band and rock music. Headliners this year include Ramona + the RIOT, Cat Ridgeway, Brown Bag Brass Band and many more.