College Park JazzFest to liven up Edgewater Drive with swinging sounds this weekend

Get hip to the sounds of College Park this weekend

By on Wed, Nov 1, 2023 at 12:19 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Collee Park Jazz Fest takes over the neighborhood tunefully on Saturday - Photo via Brown Bag Brass Band/Facebook

Photo via Brown Bag Brass Band/Facebook
Collee Park Jazz Fest takes over the neighborhood tunefully on Saturday

The 21st annual College Park JazzFest is almost here so get ready for a swingin' good time.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, the College Park JazzFest will fill the Main Street District with essential local sounds. The yearly street festival takes place from 5-11 p.m. on Edgewater Drive, between Smith and King streets.

Event Details
JazzFest

JazzFest

Sat., Nov. 4, 5 p.m.

Edgewater Drive Edgewater Drive and Smith Street, Orlando Elsewhere

Buy Tickets

$15-$20


The rain-or-shine event includes festive decorations, plenty of shopping, local food and beverages and even VIP tables, according to the event’s website.

Music is the focus of this fest, though. There will be three separate stages, each with plenty of live jazz, R&B, big band and rock music. Headliners this year include Ramona + the RIOT, Cat Ridgeway, Brown Bag Brass Band and many more.

Tickets and nitty-gritty details about the College Park JazzFest are available through the JazzFest's website.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music Stories + Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando black metal project Gates of Mourning drops new album, 'A Coronation of Necromantic Dreams'

By Bao Le-Huu

Gates of Mourning's Danny Morris has a lot of new music out

Kabuki-masked rock rioters Daikaiju return to Orlando in early November

By Bao Le-Huu

Daikaiju return to Will's on Tuesday

The Blues Is Alright Tour brings Orlando a legion of rising stars of the genre

By Matthew Moyer

Pokey Bear is one of the headliners of this package tour coming to Orlando Friday

Avant torch singer Cindy Lee and Freak Heat Waves are coming to entertain you, Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Cindy Lee plays Orlando with Freak Heat Waves on Wednesday at Will's Pub

Also in Music

Orlando concert calendar Nov. 1-7: Live music all around town

By Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

Boys Like Girls play a free show in Winter Park Thursday evening

Orlando black metal project Gates of Mourning drops new album, 'A Coronation of Necromantic Dreams'

By Bao Le-Huu

Gates of Mourning's Danny Morris has a lot of new music out

Kabuki-masked rock rioters Daikaiju return to Orlando in early November

By Bao Le-Huu

Daikaiju return to Will's on Tuesday

Philadelphia's Evil Sword join Orlando left-fielders Bacon Grease, Plurbal and Snotnoze Saleem at Uncle Lou's

By Bao Le-Huu

Evil Sword play Orlando on Friday
More

Digital Issue

November 1, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us