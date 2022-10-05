ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Cold Medicine headlines a Sunday night of dark electronics at Orlando's Stardust Video

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 6:15 pm

click to enlarge Cold Medicine
Cold Medicine

Calling all true children of the night, this one’s just for you.

The enigmatic Cold Medicine — the solo electronic vehicle of Phil Taylor from Tampa band Sleeping Pills — deals in a dark, pulsing sound that’s seductively synthetic and seriously gothic.

Also featured on the bill is Orlando’s Mother Juno, perhaps the purest torchbearer of EBM to emerge in ages.

The black cherry on top of the evening will be the return of Orlando experimental act Shania Pain, who’ve earned deep underground cred by stripping dance music down to its hypnotic essence and pushing it to the most outside fringes. It’s a full night of intrigue that’s definitely not for the squares.

Event Details
Cold Medicine, Mother Juno, Shania Pain

Cold Medicine, Mother Juno, Shania Pain

Sun., Oct. 9, 8 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
