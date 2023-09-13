Cold Cave and Riki are going to make your dark(wave) dreams come true at Conduit Saturday

Yeah I'm wearing sunglasses at night, what of it?

By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Riki opens for Cold Cave at Conduit on Saturday - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Riki opens for Cold Cave at Conduit on Saturday
We’ve missed Wes Eisold and his dark-dance project Cold Cave’s semi-regular visits to brave the Florida heat in an elegantly tailored black trenchcoat, so hey thanks for that! We’ve also missed having involuntary tears stream down our faces when Cold Cave swoon through impossibly romantic electronic anthems like “Confetti” and “Youth and Lust” — but maybe no thanks for that! We are, as it turns out sadly, ugly-criers.

Cold Cave are an immersive atmosphere, sound and experience of doomed romance, sunglasses, sharp angles and white light-white heat. Which makes it even better that Riki are the touring openers. Riki, to our bat ears, is a star in the making with a sound that hybridizes lush gothic, 1980s new romantic and even Sade smolder. In sum, Riki makes immaculate and ornate dancefloor synth-pop for the lonely and the lustful.

Quite a (dark) night (of the soul).

7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, conduitfl.com, $25.

