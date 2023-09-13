Cold Cave and Riki are going to make your dark(wave) dreams come true at Conduit Saturday

Cold Cave are an immersive atmosphere, sound and experience of doomed romance, sunglasses, sharp angles and white light-white heat. Which makes it even better that Riki are the touring openers. Riki, to our bat ears, is a star in the making with a sound that hybridizes lush gothic, 1980s new romantic and even Sade smolder. In sum, Riki makes immaculate and ornate dancefloor synth-pop for the lonely and the lustful.
Quite a (dark) night (of the soul).
7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, conduitfl.com, $25.
