Clutch, Quicksand and Helmet to bring a 'heavy' dose of nostalgia to Orlando

Clutch are coming to Orlando this fall, and they're bringing some of their 1990s comrades in heaviness along for the ride.
Right after releasing their newest single "We Strive For Excellence," the band made good on that lyrical boast, announcing a North American tour with Quicksand, Helmet and JD Pinkus of Butthole Surfers infamy.
The tour runs through most of September and the late-September Orlando show is your only chance to check out this very loud gathering.
