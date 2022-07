Clutch, Quicksand and Helmet to bring a 'heavy' dose of nostalgia to Orlando

Photo courtesy House of Blues/Facebook

Clutch are coming to Orlando this fall, and they're bringing some of their 1990s comrades in heaviness along for the ride.Right after releasing their newest single " We Strive For Excellence ," the band made good on that lyrical boast, announcing a North American tour with Quicksand, Helmet and JD Pinkus of Butthole Surfers infamy.The tour runs through most of September and the late-September Orlando show is your only chance to check out this very loud gathering. Clutch AND WHO play the House of Blues on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through Live Nation