Clutch, Quicksand and Helmet to bring a 'heavy' dose of nostalgia to Orlando

By on Sat, Jul 2, 2022 at 3:03 pm

Clutch are coming to Orlando this fall, and they're bringing some of their 1990s comrades in heaviness along for the ride.

Right after releasing their newest single "We Strive For Excellence," the band made good on that lyrical boast, announcing a North American tour with Quicksand, Helmet and JD Pinkus of Butthole Surfers infamy. 

The tour runs through most of September and the late-September Orlando show is your  only chance to  check out this very loud gathering.

Clutch AND WHO play the House of Blues on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through Live Nation.



