Clutch headline a heavy-music masterclass with Helmet and Quicksand at Orlando's House of Blues

Photo courtesy House of Blues/Facebook Clutch and a few of their (in)famous musical friends come to Orlando

With their devout fanbase here, Clutch need only show up and people will come in droves.And yet, expect the room to be even hotter than usual since the blues-metal titans are coming off one of the longest recording lulls in their illustrious career with fresh new album, released just last week.Furthermore, with fans this loyal, Clutch could fill out the rest of the roster with smooth-jazz openers and the crowd would still be lit. Instead, they’re coming with an absolutely maxed-out bill studded with heavy underground stars like alt-metal icons Helmet, intelligent hardcore heroes Quicksand and Butthole Surfers bassist and weirdo-rock lifer J.D. Pinkus. This is a Dagwood sandwich of rock.