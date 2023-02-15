Clarinetist Anthony McGill is one of the many highlights of this year's Resonate Festival in Orlando

By on Wed, Feb 15, 2023 at 1:00 am

Clarinetist Anthony McGill performs at the Resonate Festival in Orlando - Photo courtesy Anthony McGill/Facebook
Photo courtesy Anthony McGill/Facebook
Clarinetist Anthony McGill performs at the Resonate Festival in Orlando

Clarinetist Anthony McGill, the Orlando Philharmonic’s 2022-2023 artist in residence, is the first African-American principal player in New York Philharmonic’s history. He may also be the first internationally known classical musician to take a social-justice hashtag viral, as McGill did with #taketwoknees after the death of George Floyd.

The “citizen musician” is a centerpiece of this year’s Resonate Festival, soloing each night in both programs: at 7 p.m., with the full orchestra, and at 9 p.m., in chamber concerts after intermission.

The three nights of the festival are a candy store for classical lovers, with works big and small from Beethoven, Brahms, Mozart, Debussy, Clara Schumann, Copland, and Coleridge-Taylor.

7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday, Saturday and Monday, Feb. 16-20; Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., 407-896-6700; orlandophil.org; $10-$35.

Event Details
Resonate Festival: McGill, Saint-Georges and Beethoven

Resonate Festival: McGill, Saint-Georges and Beethoven

Thu., Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$35
Event Details
Resonate Festival: Debussy and Beethoven

Resonate Festival: Debussy and Beethoven

Thu., Feb. 16, 9 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$35
Event Details
Resonate Festival: McGill and Mozart

Resonate Festival: McGill and Mozart

Mon., Feb. 20, 7 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$35
Event Details
Resonate Festival: McGill, Copland and Bernstein

Resonate Festival: McGill, Copland and Bernstein

Sat., Feb. 18, 7 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$35
Event Details
Resonate Festival: Brahms Clarinet Quintet

Resonate Festival: Brahms Clarinet Quintet

Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$35
Event Details
Resonate Festival: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik

Resonate Festival: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik

Mon., Feb. 20, 9 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$35

