Clarinetist Anthony McGill is one of the many highlights of this year's Resonate Festival in Orlando

Photo courtesy Anthony McGill/Facebook Clarinetist Anthony McGill performs at the Resonate Festival in Orlando

Clarinetist Anthony McGill, the Orlando Philharmonic’s 2022-2023 artist in residence, is the first African-American principal player in New York Philharmonic’s history. He may also be the first internationally known classical musician to take a social-justice hashtag viral, as McGill did with #taketwoknees after the death of George Floyd.The “citizen musician” is a centerpiece of this year’s Resonate Festival, soloing each night in both programs: at 7 p.m., with the full orchestra, and at 9 p.m., in chamber concerts after intermission.The three nights of the festival are a candy store for classical lovers, with works big and small from Beethoven, Brahms, Mozart, Debussy, Clara Schumann, Copland, and Coleridge-Taylor.