Claire Vandiver celebrates new single 'Call Me Up and Calm Me Down' with an Orlando show this weekend

Rae and the Ragdolls and Cinema Stereo round out the night

By on Wed, Mar 20, 2024 at 10:57 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Claire Vandiver plays a single release show on Saturday - Photo by Cgod1
Photo by Cgod1
Claire Vandiver plays a single release show on Saturday
This show packs a strong femme-forward lineup.

Topping the marquee is Orlando’s Claire Vandiver, whose merging of roots, rock, pop and indie is a thing of restrained power and mood. It’s a release show for her sensual new single, “Call Me Up and Calm Me Down,”which seduces like a more strapping Cigarettes After Sex and is easily some of Vandiver’s best work to date.

Rounding out the bill will be the dark, stout rock of Jacksonville’s Annie Dukes, the soulful trad-rock of Atlanta’s Rae and the Ragdolls, and the 1970s swagger of Orlando’s Cinema Stereo.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, Will’s Pub.
Event Details
Claire Vandiver, Cinema Stereo, Rae and the Rag Dolls, Annie Dukes

Claire Vandiver, Cinema Stereo, Rae and the Rag Dolls, Annie Dukes

Sat., March 23, 7:30 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$12-$15
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

willspub.org

Will's Pub

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult to play set of 1980s and ’90s electro-industrial classics at the Abbey

By Matthew Moyer

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult go classic this week at the Abbey

Nicki Minaj brings the live experience of 'Pink Friday' to the Kia Center on, um, Friday

By Alexandra Sullivan

Nicki Minaj is coming to Orlando in the spring

Miami's Palomino Blond are back on an Orlando stage this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Palomino Blond are already back on an Orlando stage

Orlando's Aoife O'Donovan gives out flowers and collects some of her own on 'All My Friends'

By Shelton Hull

Aoife O'Donovan

Orlando electro-vet Nestrogen releases comeback album 'Is Faded'

By Bao Le-Huu

Michael Raisner, aka Nestrogen

Orlando's Aoife O'Donovan gives out flowers and collects some of her own on 'All My Friends'

By Shelton Hull

Aoife O'Donovan

Jazz superstar Christian McBride lands in Orlando for a three-night run at Judson's Live

By Kyle Eagle

Christian McBride plays Orlando for three nights this week

Orlando politi-punks M.A.C.E. release new mini-album 'In Your Face'

By Bao Le-Huu

M.A.C.E. release new mini-album 'In Your Face'
More

March 20, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us