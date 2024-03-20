Claire Vandiver celebrates new single 'Call Me Up and Calm Me Down' with an Orlando show this weekend

Topping the marquee is Orlando’s Claire Vandiver, whose merging of roots, rock, pop and indie is a thing of restrained power and mood. It’s a release show for her sensual new single, “Call Me Up and Calm Me Down,”which seduces like a more strapping Cigarettes After Sex and is easily some of Vandiver’s best work to date.
Rounding out the bill will be the dark, stout rock of Jacksonville’s Annie Dukes, the soulful trad-rock of Atlanta’s Rae and the Ragdolls, and the 1970s swagger of Orlando’s Cinema Stereo.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, Will’s Pub.
Location Details
