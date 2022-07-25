Christian music fest Rock the Universe returns to Universal Orlando in 2023

Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
Are you ready to … pray?
The Christian music festival Rock the Universe
will return to Universal Orlando in 2023.
The festival is famed for combining headlining sets from top Christian artists with the hosting theme park's thrills and spills. Rock the Universe returned to action
earlier this year after two years of silence.
Rock the Universe kicks off the night of Jan. 27, 2023, taking over two stages at Universal — Music Plaza Stage and Hollywood Stage — to rock (prayerfully) around the clock through Jan. 29.
The weekend festival will feature 12 performances from Christian music stars. Headliners will be announced in the near future. Other attractions include worship services on Saturday and Sunday, and a FanZone with performances from Christian musicians on-the-rise.
The monsters of Halloween Horror Nights would not respond to requests for comment on whether Rock the Universe is more or less scary than their October frightfest.
Ticketing information and vacation packages are all TBA as of this writing. For more information, visit Universal's RTU website.