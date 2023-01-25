Chicago's Tenci helm a night of stellar indie-rock in Orlando with Zoya Zafar and Fast Preacher

click to enlarge Photo by Henry Jordan Smith Tenci play Orlando on Friday

Powered by the distinctive style of Jess Shoman, Chicago indie darlings Tenci have been increasingly perking up tastemakers’ ears ever since debuting in 2020.Tenci intrigued early on with a left-field indie-folk sound that sometimes bordered on outsider country. Then they followed up with their recent sophomore album () which tantalized with even greater possibility, broadening their sonic horizons in turns simultaneously more assured and more eccentric.This concert will be an opportunity to catch an exciting act on their way up. Be sure to show up early to catch the arresting torch mystique of Zoya Zafar and the creamy dream funk of Fast Preacher, both exceptional homegrown acts.