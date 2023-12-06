Chicago's Stress Positions play a homecoming gig at Uncle Lou's Monday

Expect both warm local vibes and scorching hardcore fury

By on Wed, Dec 6, 2023 at 1:55 pm

Stress Positions play a homecoming of sorts at Lou's this Monday - Photo courtesy Stress Positions/Bandcamp
Photo courtesy Stress Positions/Bandcamp
Stress Positions play a homecoming of sorts at Lou's this Monday
There’s an obvious brain-drain problem each time any of our better artists moves away. While Chicago is a city that’s drawn a sizable chunk of the best away from Orlando’s heavy-music scene, the upside is that these particular expats have maintained their local ties and regularly return to showcase their new projects with a little extra hometown love.

Despite forming in Chicago, relatively new punk quartet Stress Positions consists entirely of Orlando expats with a deep collective résumé that includes legendary local names like Khann, Republicorpse, Knife Hits, Great Deceivers and Waxed, among others. They’re coming to town to play just as their new album, Harsh Reality, hits the streets, so expect both warm local vibes and scorching hardcore fury.

Supporting will be a Floridian murderer’s row that includes a long-awaited comeback from conceptual grind-punks C0MPUTER, unhinged noise-punks Problem Child and promising new hardcore band Trash World.

8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, Uncle Lou’s, $10.

Event Details
Stress Positions, Computer, Problem Child, Trash World

Stress Positions, Computer, Problem Child, Trash World

Mon., Dec. 11, 8 p.m.

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-270-9104

10 events 103 articles
LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall


About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
