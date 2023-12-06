Chicago's Stress Positions play a homecoming gig at Uncle Lou's Monday

Despite forming in Chicago, relatively new punk quartet Stress Positions consists entirely of Orlando expats with a deep collective résumé that includes legendary local names like Khann, Republicorpse, Knife Hits, Great Deceivers and Waxed, among others. They’re coming to town to play just as their new album, Harsh Reality, hits the streets, so expect both warm local vibes and scorching hardcore fury.
Supporting will be a Floridian murderer’s row that includes a long-awaited comeback from conceptual grind-punks C0MPUTER, unhinged noise-punks Problem Child and promising new hardcore band Trash World.
8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, Uncle Lou’s, $10.
