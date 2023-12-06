Chicago's Stress Positions play a homecoming gig at Uncle Lou's Monday

Photo courtesy Stress Positions/Bandcamp Stress Positions play a homecoming of sorts at Lou's this Monday

There’s an obvious brain-drain problem each time any of our better artists moves away. While Chicago is a city that’s drawn a sizable chunk of the best away from Orlando’s heavy-music scene, the upside is that these particular expats have maintained their local ties and regularly return to showcase their new projects with a little extra hometown love.Despite forming in Chicago, relatively new punk quartet Stress Positions consists entirely of Orlando expats with a deep collective résumé that includes legendary local names like Khann, Republicorpse, Knife Hits, Great Deceivers and Waxed, among others. They’re coming to town to play just as their new album,hits the streets, so expect both warm local vibes and scorching hardcore fury.Supporting will be a Floridian murderer’s row that includes a long-awaited comeback from conceptual grind-punks C0MPUTER, unhinged noise-punks Problem Child and promising new hardcore band Trash World.