Check out Hannah Stokes, Meggy Kay and other on-the-rise Orlando musicians at Bynx for a free show Saturday

By on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Hannah Stoke plays Bynx
Hannah Stoke plays Bynx

This well-stocked and intimate engagement rounds up some emergent talents from the city’s young crop of songwriters.

Meggy Kay of dreamy indie-pop band Surf Witch and Hannah Stokes, a supple-voiced indie-folk artist who released her most accomplished work to date (the Hollow Bones mini-album) this past summer, have been appearing in clubs around Mills 50.

The bill will be further rounded out by chamber-pop artist Earth Tones and Lexi Shroll. Come check out the next class.

(8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, Bynx, no cover)

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
