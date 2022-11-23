Check out Hannah Stokes, Meggy Kay and other on-the-rise Orlando musicians at Bynx for a free show Saturday

click to enlarge Hannah Stoke plays Bynx

This well-stocked and intimate engagement rounds up some emergent talents from the city’s young crop of songwriters.Meggy Kay of dreamy indie-pop band Surf Witch and Hannah Stokes, a supple-voiced indie-folk artist who released her most accomplished work to date (the Hollow Bones mini-album) this past summer, have been appearing in clubs around Mills 50.The bill will be further rounded out by chamber-pop artist Earth Tones and Lexi Shroll. Come check out the next class.