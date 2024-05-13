BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Chat Pile bring heaviness that goes beyond genre lines to Conduit in Winter Park

Portrayal of Guilt and Nightosphere round out the bill.

By on Mon, May 13, 2024 at 4:40 pm

Chat Pile play Conduit this week
Photo courtesy Chat Pile/Facebook
Chat Pile play Conduit this week
In music as in politics, staunch traditionalists can be a bore. And in heavy music, some of today’s best acts work between and beyond the genre lines. This bill is proof.

Excellent Oklahoma band Chat Pile, a prime example, deal in a more experimental style of noise rock that balances sludgy tonnage and expansive post-punk mood. They can get requi- sitely nasty, but their emotionally cutting music does more than just rage. Likewise, Austin’s Portrayal of Guilt offer a forward-thinking vision of black metal that does much more than blast and screech.

The music of new Missouri band Nightosphere is slowcore for heavy-music heads. Boxes are for squares.

7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, Conduit, $20.
Location Details

Conduit

6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-673-2712


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
May 15, 2024

