Chat Pile bring heaviness that goes beyond genre lines to Conduit in Winter Park

Excellent Oklahoma band Chat Pile, a prime example, deal in a more experimental style of noise rock that balances sludgy tonnage and expansive post-punk mood. They can get requi- sitely nasty, but their emotionally cutting music does more than just rage. Likewise, Austin’s Portrayal of Guilt offer a forward-thinking vision of black metal that does much more than blast and screech.
The music of new Missouri band Nightosphere is slowcore for heavy-music heads. Boxes are for squares.
7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, Conduit, $20.
