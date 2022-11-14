Central Florida's Strawberry Festival reveals 2023 music headliners Willie Nelson, Tanya Tucker and more

Photo courtesy Willie Nelson/Facebook
Willie Nelson and strawberries: a dream match-up
Central Florida's Strawberry Festival will return to Plant City next spring, and besides the strawberries and unfeasible amounts of fair food, the live music component of next year's event is formidable.
Strawberry Festival organizers currently have nearly 20 headliners confirmed for the festival in March and there's a mix of old and new musicians that offers the proverbial something for everyone. There will be more performers added in the lead-up to the event.
Thursday, March 2
10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin’ Tour
Friday, March 3
3:30 p.m Willie Nelson
7:30 p.m Halestorm
Saturday, March 4
3:30 p.m. Sara Evans
Sunday, March 5
3:30 p.m. The Gatlin Brothers
Monday, March 6
3:30 p.m. Neal McCoy
7:30 p.m Josh Turner
Tuesday, March 7
3:30 p.m. Roots & Boots: Aaron Tippin w/Collin Raye/Sammy Kershaw
7:30 p.m. CeCe Winans
Wednesday, March 8
3:30 p.m. Tanya Tucker
Thursday, March 9
10:30 a.m. Bill Haley, Jr. and the Comets
3:30 p.m. Tommy James & the Shondells
7:30 p.m. for King & Country
Friday, March 10
3:30 p.m. Wayne Newton
7:30 p.m. Train
Saturday, March 11
3:30 p.m. Sawyer Brown
7:30 p.m. Keith Sweat
Sunday, March 12
3:30 p.m. Country Gold Tour: Leroy Van Dyke, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett, T. Graham Brown
7:30 p.m. Lynyrd Skynyrd
Some of the shows are free with Strawberry Festival admission, and the big-name acts will be separately-ticketed performances. Tickets go on sale for Strawberry Festival 2023 concerts on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. through the Strawberry Festival's website

