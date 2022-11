Central Florida's Strawberry Festival reveals 2023 music headliners Willie Nelson, Tanya Tucker and more

Photo courtesy Willie Nelson/Facebook Willie Nelson and strawberries: a dream match-up

Central Florida's Strawberry Festival will return to Plant City next spring, and besides the strawberries and unfeasible amounts of fair food, the live music component of next year's event is formidable.Strawberry Festival organizers currently have nearly 20 headliners confirmed for the festival in March and there's a mix of old and new musicians that offers the proverbial something for everyone. There will be more performers added in the lead-up to the event.10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin’ Tour3:30 p.m Willie Nelson7:30 p.m Halestorm3:30 p.m. Sara Evans3:30 p.m. The Gatlin Brothers3:30 p.m. Neal McCoy7:30 p.m Josh Turner3:30 p.m. Roots & Boots: Aaron Tippin w/Collin Raye/Sammy Kershaw7:30 p.m. CeCe Winans3:30 p.m. Tanya Tucker10:30 a.m. Bill Haley, Jr. and the Comets3:30 p.m. Tommy James & the Shondells7:30 p.m. for King & Country3:30 p.m. Wayne Newton7:30 p.m. Train3:30 p.m. Sawyer Brown7:30 p.m. Keith Sweat3:30 p.m. Country Gold Tour: Leroy Van Dyke, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett, T. Graham Brown7:30 p.m. Lynyrd SkynyrdSome of the shows are free with Strawberry Festival admission, and the big-name acts will be separately-ticketed performances. Tickets go on sale for Strawberry Festival 2023 concerts on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. through the Strawberry Festival's website