Central Florida's Strawberry Festival reveals 2023 music headliners Willie Nelson, Tanya Tucker and more

By on Mon, Nov 14, 2022 at 12:06 pm

Willie Nelson and strawberries: a dream match-up - Photo courtesy Willie Nelson/Facebook
Photo courtesy Willie Nelson/Facebook
Willie Nelson and strawberries: a dream match-up

Central Florida's Strawberry Festival will return to Plant City next spring, and besides the strawberries and unfeasible amounts of fair food, the live music component of next year's event is formidable.

Strawberry Festival organizers currently have nearly 20 headliners confirmed for the festival in March and there's a mix of old and new musicians that offers the proverbial something for everyone. There will be more performers added in the lead-up to the event.

Thursday, March 2
10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin’ Tour

Friday, March 3
3:30 p.m Willie Nelson
7:30 p.m Halestorm

Saturday, March 4
3:30 p.m. Sara Evans

Sunday, March 5
3:30 p.m. The Gatlin Brothers

Monday, March 6
3:30 p.m. Neal McCoy
7:30 p.m Josh Turner

Tuesday, March 7
3:30 p.m. Roots & Boots: Aaron Tippin w/Collin Raye/Sammy Kershaw
7:30 p.m. CeCe Winans

Wednesday, March 8
3:30 p.m. Tanya Tucker

Thursday, March 9
10:30 a.m. Bill Haley, Jr. and the Comets
3:30 p.m. Tommy James & the Shondells
7:30 p.m. for King & Country

Friday, March 10
3:30 p.m. Wayne Newton
7:30 p.m. Train

Saturday, March 11
3:30 p.m. Sawyer Brown
7:30 p.m. Keith Sweat

Sunday, March 12
3:30 p.m. Country Gold Tour: Leroy Van Dyke, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett, T. Graham Brown
7:30 p.m. Lynyrd Skynyrd

Some of the shows are free with Strawberry Festival admission, and the big-name acts will be separately-ticketed performances. Tickets go on sale for Strawberry Festival 2023 concerts on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. through the Strawberry Festival's website.


