Central Florida's Strawberry Festival completes 2023 music lineup with Ludacris, Walker Hayes and more

Walker Hayes is one of the four acts added to the lineup for the 2023 Strawberry Festival.

Organizers of Central Florida's Strawberry Festival just announced the final additions to the musical lineup for next year. The Plant City festival originally shared nearly 20 headliners with their initial announcement in November, recently adding the final four to top off the list. The Strawberry Festival runs from March 2-12, 2023 in Plant City. The foursome join a stacked roster of performers that include Willie Nelson, Tanya Tucker, Lynyrd Skynyrd and CeCe Winans. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8. They can be purchased on the Strawberry Festival website, in person at the Amscot Main Ticket Office, or over the phone by calling 813-754-1996.