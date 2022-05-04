VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Central Florida rapper Rod Wave arrested following traffic stop in St. Petersburg

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 3:26 pm

click to enlarge ROD WAVE/FACEBOOK
Rod Wave/Facebook

Up to today, St. Petersburg's own Rod Wave's been in the headlines for his chart-topping music and philanthropy. That changed last night when the rapper—real name Rodarius Marcell Green—was arrested during a traffic stop in St. Petersburg.

According to an arrest affidavit provided to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, a St. Petersburg Police Officer witnessed a traffic infraction and pulled over a 2021 Dodge Durango registered to the 22-year-old rapper who was riding in the front passenger seat.

Wave was arrested when the officer discovered a December 2021 Osceola County Warrant for Wave, who is charged with domestic battery by strangulation. Wave was booked into Pinellas County Jail early this morning, according to records.

This is a developing story.

This post originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
 

Music Slideshows

AJR dazzled Orlando on their 'OK Orchestra' tour

AJR dazzled Orlando on their 'OK Orchestra' tour
Beth Hart

Singer-songwriter Beth Hart and local Vella brought the house down at Orlando's Plaza Live
Godsped You! Black Emperor got seriously dark at Orlando's Beacham

Godspeed You! Black Emperor conjured a storm of sound at Orlando's Beacham
Jounrey Toto

Journey and Toto bring the hits and the glitz to Orlando

More

