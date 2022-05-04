Central Florida rapper Rod Wave arrested following traffic stop in St. Petersburg

Up to today, St. Petersburg's own Rod Wave's been in the headlines for his chart-topping music
and philanthropy
. That changed last night when the rapper—real name Rodarius Marcell Green—was arrested during a traffic stop in St. Petersburg.
According to an arrest affidavit provided to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, a St. Petersburg Police Officer witnessed a traffic infraction and pulled over a 2021 Dodge Durango registered to the 22-year-old rapper who was riding in the front passenger seat.
Wave was arrested when the officer discovered a December 2021 Osceola County Warrant for Wave, who is charged with domestic battery by strangulation. Wave was booked into Pinellas County Jail early this morning, according to records.
This is a developing story.
