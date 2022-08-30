ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Central Florida experimental artist Cabo Boing kicks off East Coast tour with Baggie in Orlando this weekend

By on Tue, Aug 30, 2022 at 3:29 pm

click to enlarge Cabo Boing - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Cabo Boing

When last we checked in with infamous Orlando-born experimental musician Brian Esser, he was celebrating his newest album issued under the moniker Cabo Boing. Well, this weekend Cabo Boing is taking the next logical step and heading out on tour — with the kickoff show happening in Orlando.

Cabo Boing and New York's Baggie are heading up the East Coast from Central Florida to New York City, and the freak scene starts here in Orlando on Saturday. The Orlando show's lineup, besides Cabo Boing and Baggie, also includes Miami's Pariuh and a who's who of local electronic fire: Mother Juno, Bacon Grease and Altar Boy.

Cabo Boing and Baggie start their quest on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. at Stardust Video & Coffee. Admission in $5 at the door.



