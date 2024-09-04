Central Florida electronic mages Justin Depth and Akasha System return to Orlando

The night should be a masterclass on how to conjure up soundscapes without being overly in thrall to your gear, an evening of true synth alchemy. Justin Depth was just here about a week ago and went deep into an ambient bathysphere, while still retaining a narrative arc to his set — we expect no less this time.
Tegu, going under the name Akasha System, whips up a quiet storm of surprisingly reflective tropical techno — he is probably one of the most adept practitioners of electronic music in the state.
Severed+Said is on a more cryptic and enigmatic tip, conjuring icy soundtracks to horror films that were never completed, having driven their directors into madness.
8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, The Falcon, $15
