Central Florida electronic mages Justin Depth and Akasha System return to Orlando

Severed+Said and Blair Sound Design perform as well

By on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 at 2:41 pm

click to enlarge Akasha System plays Orlando this week - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Akasha System plays Orlando this week
Earlier this year, the touring tandem of Tampa’s Justin Depth and Tegu dazzled a surprisingly packed room at Stardust — Wave Temples in tow — with healing waves of lush and magical sound. This weekend they return, this time joined by Jacksonville’s Severed+Said.

The night should be a masterclass on how to conjure up soundscapes without being overly in thrall to your gear, an evening of true synth alchemy. Justin Depth was just here about a week ago and went deep into an ambient bathysphere, while still retaining a narrative arc to his set — we expect no less this time.

Tegu, going under the name Akasha System, whips up a quiet storm of surprisingly reflective tropical techno — he is probably one of the most adept practitioners of electronic music in the state.

Severed+Said is on a more cryptic and enigmatic tip, conjuring icy soundtracks to horror films that were never completed, having driven their directors into madness.

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, The Falcon, $15
Location Details

The Falcon

819 E. Washington St., Orlando Thornton Park

407-423-3060


Matthew Moyer

September 4, 2024

