Central Florida death metal titans Atheist revisit classic albums at Conduit on Wednesday

The progressive-metal legends ripped up the rulebook for Florida death metal with their still-dizzying debut album Piece of Time in 1988, and have continued to gleefully confound expectations and eardrums in the years since.
This particular Conduit show will be a truly unique and special event, part of a two-night run celebrating 30 years of Atheist with a “Trilogy” performance that spotlights material from their first three albums — Unquestionable Presence, Piece of Time and Elements.
If you’re a metal fan at all, this is a must-see proposition. If you’re a devotee of the stranger off-roads of Florida music you need to be here for this as well, or you’ll be cursing God. Or thin air. Wait, hold on … we'll figure this out.
7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, conduitfl.com, $20.
