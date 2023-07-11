2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Central Florida death metal titans Atheist revisit classic albums at Conduit on Wednesday

‘Trilogy’ show celebrates 30 years of this seminal band

By on Tue, Jul 11, 2023 at 9:57 am

Central Florida death metal titans Atheist revisit classic albums at Conduit on Wednesday
Photo courtesy Atheist/Facebook
Fresh off a dream tour with fellow Floridian metal iconoclasts Cynic, Atheist come to Winter Park’s Conduit for a solo headliner.

The progressive-metal legends ripped up the rulebook for Florida death metal with their still-dizzying debut album Piece of Time in 1988, and have continued to gleefully confound expectations and eardrums in the years since.

This particular Conduit show will be a truly unique and special event, part of a two-night run celebrating 30 years of Atheist with a “Trilogy” performance that spotlights material from their first three albums — Unquestionable Presence, Piece of Time and Elements.

If you’re a metal fan at all, this is a must-see proposition. If you’re a devotee of the stranger off-roads of Florida music you need to be here for this as well, or you’ll be cursing God. Or thin air. Wait, hold on … we'll figure this out.

7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, conduitfl.com, $20.

Event Details
Atheist

Atheist

Wed., July 12, 7 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park

Buy Tickets

$20
Location Details

Conduit

6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-673-2712

43 events 31 articles


About The Author

Matthew Moyer

