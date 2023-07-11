Central Florida death metal titans Atheist revisit classic albums at Conduit on Wednesday

Photo courtesy Atheist/Facebook

Event Details Atheist Wed., July 12, 7 p.m. Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area Buy Tickets $20

Location Details Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area 407-673-2712 43 events 31 articles

Fresh off a dream tour with fellow Floridian metal iconoclasts Cynic, Atheist come to Winter Park’s Conduit for a solo headliner.The progressive-metal legends ripped up the rulebook for Florida death metal with their still-dizzying debut albumin 1988, and have continued to gleefully confound expectations and eardrums in the years since.This particular Conduit show will be a truly unique and special event, part of a two-night run celebrating 30 years of Atheist with a “Trilogy” performance that spotlights material from their first three albums —andIf you’re a metal fan at all, this is a must-see proposition. If you’re a devotee of the stranger off-roads of Florida music you need to be here for this as well, or you’ll be cursing God. Or thin air. Wait, hold on … we'll figure this out.