Celebrity DJ Steve Aoki spins at Orlando's Vanguard this month

Celebrity DJ Steve Aoki is coming to Orlando to spin some tunes — and possibly purchase an NFT or two between tracks — later this month.The DJ and producers pent some time in Florida over the weekend when he gave a headlining performance at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami. And despite claims that he makes more through crypo than he ever has through music, Aoki still found the time and energy to craft a couple of remixes for K-Pop overlords BTS. Steve Aoki DJs at the Vanguard on Saturday, April 23 at 9 p.m. Tickets are still available through Vanguard