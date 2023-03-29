Caustic Bats release mini-album ‘Dark Omens,’ a dive into their urgent, nocturnal realm

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman Caustic Bats release first EP, 'Dark Omens,' on April 1

<a href="https://causticbats.bandcamp.com/track/violence-2">Violence by Caustic Bats</a>

Even with only a lone single to their name, new Orlando band Caustic Bats have been one of the more surging locals of late with an increasing street presence. Now, they’re set to release their debut collection, theEP, on Saturday, April 1.Building on the dire prophecy first set by lead-off single “Violence,”s is an expanded five-track dive into Caustic Bats’ urgent, nocturnal realm. Their palette is heavy in thick gothic gloom, but their noisy attack comes from a punk spirit. In fact, middle track “66Sick” is a head-on hardcore blitz that hits and quits in under 40 seconds.The rest of the EP, however, is a midnight storm that pulls their dense thunder into deep, swirling waters of murk and dread. But more than just style and theater, the grave urgency in Caustic Bats’ songs carries extra bite from their conscious edge.Of their growing lyrical emphasis on social issues, singer-guitarist Dii says, “As a queer AAPI of Filipino and Thai descent, I felt it was so important to address the feelings of disparity I’ve always felt as a woman of color.”On April 1,will see both broad digital release and special cassette release on local punk label Swamp Cabbage Records.Better yet, go celebrate with Caustic Bats live at their release show that night alongside a loaded bill of Mother Juno, Leatherette and Super Passive (). The $8 cover includes a copy of the cassette, but you can get in for only $6 if you come in costume for the goth-themed beach party.