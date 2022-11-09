Catch up with C.B. Carlyle and the Desert Angels on new singles roundup 'Where Bones Glow'

click to enlarge Photo by Alex Hall CB Carlyle & the Desert Angels

<a href="https://cbcarlyle.bandcamp.com/album/where-bones-glow">Where Bones Glow by C.B. Carlyle & the Desert Angels</a>

In a rather short amount of time, Lake County’s C.B. Carlyle and the Desert Angels have already made their mark as one of the area’s most captivating acts. Just in case you haven’t been following, they just released a new EP — their first collection since becoming a band — titledthat’s a roundup of their first four singles along with two new songs.is a tidy, hit-packed primer that’ll catch you up on the moody spell they’ve been weaving with their Western gothic sounds. It’s some of the most conceptual and evocative country music being made around here right now, and it’s available on Bandcamp as a name-your-price download.