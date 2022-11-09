ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Catch up with C.B. Carlyle and the Desert Angels on new singles roundup 'Where Bones Glow'

By on Wed, Nov 9, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge CB Carlyle & the Desert Angels - Photo by Alex Hall
Photo by Alex Hall
CB Carlyle & the Desert Angels

In a rather short amount of time, Lake County’s C.B. Carlyle and the Desert Angels have already made their mark as one of the area’s most captivating acts. Just in case you haven’t been following, they just released a new EP — their first collection since becoming a band — titled Where Bones Glow that’s a roundup of their first four singles along with two new songs.

Where Bones Glow is a tidy, hit-packed primer that’ll catch you up on the moody spell they’ve been weaving with their Western gothic sounds. It’s some of the most conceptual and evocative country music being made around here right now, and it’s available on Bandcamp as a name-your-price download.

