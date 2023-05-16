Photo courtesy Teen Cobra/Facebook

Over the Edge — the former punk-plus weekly night and now a notable booking group — is serving up a bonanza of wild rock & roll Friday night: Mercy Mercy, Cracked Molar, Teen Cobra, and the Tremolords.Of course, Orlando garage-rock lords the Tremolords always bring high kicks and high voltage. But Jacksonville garage rockers Mercy Mercy will also add to the proto-punk thrills.Tampa wife-husband duo Teen Cobra will get even grittier with a garage-punk sound that boils rock & roll down to its raw bones. Gainesville’s Cracked Molar will be nastier still with bash-and-blare punk rock that verges on noise and screams danger.Afterward, the Over the Edge DJs will keep it animalistic with special guest DJ Jason Jewell of Cracked Molar doing double duty.