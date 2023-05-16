BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

Catch a wild night of rock+roll in Orlando when Teen Cobra, Mercy Mercy, Tremolords and Cracked Molar go ‘Over the Edge’

Keep it animalistic

By on Tue, May 16, 2023 at 11:52 am

Catch a wild night of rock+roll in Orlando when Teen Cobra, Mercy Mercy, Tremolords and Cracked Molar go ‘Over the Edge’
Photo courtesy Teen Cobra/Facebook
Over the Edge — the former punk-plus weekly night and now a notable booking group — is serving up a bonanza of wild rock & roll Friday night: Mercy Mercy, Cracked Molar, Teen Cobra, and the Tremolords.

Of course, Orlando garage-rock lords the Tremolords always bring high kicks and high voltage. But Jacksonville garage rockers Mercy Mercy will also add to the proto-punk thrills.

Tampa wife-husband duo Teen Cobra will get even grittier with a garage-punk sound that boils rock & roll down to its raw bones. Gainesville’s Cracked Molar will be nastier still with bash-and-blare punk rock that verges on noise and screams danger.

Afterward, the Over the Edge DJs will keep it animalistic with special guest DJ Jason Jewell of Cracked Molar doing double duty.

8 p.m., Friday, May 19, Will’s Pub, $10.
Event Details
Mercy Mercy, Cracked Molar, Teen Cobra, The Tremolords

Fri., May 19, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$10


