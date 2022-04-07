Casselberry Folk Fest happens this weekend featuring Yarn and Kaleigh Baker

Photo ocurtesy the City of Casselberry
Yarn
This weekend's Casselberry Folk Fest promises good weather and fresh takes on roots music, courtesy of both new and familiar musical faces.
The early Saturday evening show will be headlined by North Carolina's Yarn, bringing a "a new blend of folk, country, and rock." The band are going full Florida, with a trek through the state taking them all the way down to Key West for a pair of gigs. Local representation at the fest comes from no less than Kaleigh Baker, fresh off playing Southern Fried Sunday's anniversary
recently.
Food vendors and local artisans will be on site to peddle sundry wares as well.
Casselberry Folk Fest happens this Saturday
, April 9, at Lake Concord Park from 6-9 p.m. The show is free to all.
–
