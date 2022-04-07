Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Casselberry Folk Fest happens this weekend featuring Yarn and Kaleigh Baker

Thu, Apr 7, 2022 at 11:23 am

Yarn - PHOTO OCURTESY THE CITY OF CASSELBERRY
Photo ocurtesy the City of Casselberry
Yarn

This weekend's Casselberry Folk Fest promises good weather and fresh takes on roots music, courtesy of both new and familiar musical faces.

The early Saturday evening show will be headlined by North Carolina's Yarn, bringing a "a new blend of folk, country, and rock." The band are going full Florida, with a trek through the state taking them all the way down to Key West for a pair of gigs. Local representation at the fest comes from no less than Kaleigh Baker, fresh off playing Southern Fried Sunday's anniversary recently.

Food vendors and local artisans will be on site to peddle sundry wares as well.

Casselberry Folk Fest happens this Saturday, April 9, at Lake Concord Park from 6-9 p.m. The show is free to all.



Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Bad Bunny

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Everything and everyone we saw at Garth Brooks Orlando show at Camping World Stadium

