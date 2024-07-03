Casey Abrams is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for a multi-night run of shows

Jazz bassist and singer Casey Abrams will perform five shows in three days at the Center’s new, intimate Judson’s Live venue. Abrams initially came to fame in 2011 when he placed sixth in the tenth season of American Idol, and since then he has also performed and recorded with jazz cover group Postmodern Jukebox.
Judson’s Live will offer charcuterie, small plates and cocktails to pair with the low and soulful sounds of Abrams’ strings throughout the night.
Friday-Sunday, July 5-7, Judson’s Live, $34.50- $64.50.
