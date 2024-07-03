BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Casey Abrams is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for a multi-night run of shows

Three-night run at Judson's for this singer and bassist

By on Wed, Jul 3, 2024 at 12:57 pm

click to enlarge Casey Abrams plays multiple nights at Judson's Live - Photo by Yvette Roman
Photo by Yvette Roman
Casey Abrams plays multiple nights at Judson's Live
This holiday weekend, the Dr. Phillips Center is letting the bass set the pace.

Jazz bassist and singer Casey Abrams will perform five shows in three days at the Center’s new, intimate Judson’s Live venue. Abrams initially came to fame in 2011 when he placed sixth in the tenth season of American Idol, and since then he has also performed and recorded with jazz cover group Postmodern Jukebox.

Judson’s Live will offer charcuterie, small plates and cocktails to pair with the low and soulful sounds of Abrams’ strings throughout the night.

Friday-Sunday, July 5-7, Judson’s Live, $34.50- $64.50.

Event Details
Casey Abrams

Casey Abrams

Fri., July 5, 7 & 9 p.m., Sat., July 6, 7 & 9 p.m. and Sun., July 7, 6 p.m.

Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$34.50-$64.50
Location Details

Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown


July 3, 2024

