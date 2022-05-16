Carrie Underwood will play Tampa on her 'Denim & Rhinestones' tour next year

Carrie Underwood has a new album coming out next month, and she's made plans to bring it to Tampa next year.
Tickets to see Carrie Underwood play Tampa's Amalie Arena on Feb. 4
go on sale to the public on Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. and start at $34.75. Jimmie Allen will open the show, and the only other Florida stop on the tour happens on Feb. 2 at Miami's FTX Arena.
Underwood, an eight-time Grammy-winner, will release "Denim & Rhinestones" on June 10.
