Carrie Underwood will play Tampa on her 'Denim & Rhinestones' tour next year

By on Mon, May 16, 2022 at 1:46 pm

RANDEE ST. NICHOLAS
Randee St. Nicholas

Carrie Underwood has a new album coming out next month, and she's made plans to bring it to Tampa next year.

Tickets to see Carrie Underwood play Tampa's Amalie Arena on Feb. 4 go on sale to the public on Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. and start at $34.75. Jimmie Allen will open the show, and the only other Florida stop on the tour happens on Feb. 2 at Miami's FTX Arena.

Underwood, an eight-time Grammy-winner, will release "Denim & Rhinestones" on June 10.

This article originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
