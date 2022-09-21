ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Captured! By Robots bring apocalyptic automaton grind to Orlando this week

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 10:48 am

Captured By Robots come to Orlando this week - Photo courtesy Captured! By Robots/Instagram
Photo courtesy Captured! By Robots/Instagram
Captured By Robots come to Orlando this week


When it comes to gimmicks, it’s pretty tough to top Captured! By Robots.

Although the California metal act is a three-piece stage show, only one of them’s human. Bad-tempered frontperson Jay Vance rages about social ills while flanked by two animatronic androids that he made himself to play guitar (GTRBOT666) and drums (DRMBOT 0110).

So visualize the Rock-a-fire Explosion, only with more of a Terminator aesthetic, playing grindcore. No, I’m not kidding and, yes, you must see this before you die.

It’s as stunning and hilarious as it sounds. Local support will be punk band Call In Dead and death-metal group Pariah.

Event Details
Captured! By Robots

Captured! By Robots

Thu., Sept. 22, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$13

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night
Everything we saw over Will's Pub anniversary weekend

Everything we saw and heard over Will's Pub's 27th anniversary weekend in Orlando
Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Music Slideshows

Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night
Everything we saw over Will's Pub anniversary weekend

Everything we saw and heard over Will's Pub's 27th anniversary weekend in Orlando
Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Music Slideshows

Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night
Everything we saw over Will's Pub anniversary weekend

Everything we saw and heard over Will's Pub's 27th anniversary weekend in Orlando
Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Trending

Okeechobee Music Festival to return in a big way in 2023

By Matthew Moyer

Okeechobee Festival returns next year

Orlando, bow down before Florence + the Machine at Amway this Friday

By Melissa Perez-Carrillo

Florence Welch and her Machine play Amway Friday

Joyner Lucas gets jittery in Orlando this week at the Beacham

By Matthew Moyer

Joyner Lucas

Cherry Cheeks returns triumphant to Orlando, delivering nervy egg-punk to St. Matt's Tuesday

By Maisie Haney

Cherry Cheeks

Also in Music

Orlando electronic project Kurt Rambus ends two years of silence with new track 'Hert'

By Bao Le-Huu

Kurt Rambus unleashed a new track this week

Orlando band Jim and the Sea Dragons release a primer on 1960s French surf sounds

By Bao Le-Huu

Jim Colby of the Jim and the Sea Dragons

Experience 'Dance Fever' with Florence + the Machine next weekend

By Gabby Macogay

Florence returns to Orlando on Sept. 23

Big Thief play The Beacham in Orlando on just announced 2023 tour

By Gabby Macogay

Big Thief play The Beacham in Orlando on just announced 2023 tour
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us