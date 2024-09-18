Canuck pop-punks Sum 41 pilot their farewell tour into Orlando Amphitheater

'Still Waiting' no more

By on Wed, Sep 18, 2024 at 12:00 pm

click to enlarge Sum 41 bring their farewell tour to Orlando - Photo by Travis Shinn
Photo by Travis Shinn
Sum 41 bring their farewell tour to Orlando
Don’t miss the Canadian punk group Sum 41 on the Orlando stop of their farewell “Tour of the Setting Sum.” Hit up the Orlando Amphitheater Tuesday and travel back to a time of catchy pop-punk melodies and chain wallets.

The electric performance of the nearly three-decades-old group is sure to feature high-energy stage antics and notable hits like “In Too Deep” and “Still Waiting” from the group’s early years.

A guaranteed crowd-pleaser for Tuesday’s show is “Fat Lip,” the biggest early hit (making them an MTV mainstay) from the trio. But Sum 41 isn’t stuck in the past. On the setlist are deep cuts and new tracks from Sum 41’s ambitious new record, Heaven :x: Hell, continuing their heady hybrid of soaring pop melodies with punk undertones.

5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, $53-$253.

September 18, 2024

