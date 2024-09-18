Canuck pop-punks Sum 41 pilot their farewell tour into Orlando Amphitheater

The electric performance of the nearly three-decades-old group is sure to feature high-energy stage antics and notable hits like “In Too Deep” and “Still Waiting” from the group’s early years.
A guaranteed crowd-pleaser for Tuesday’s show is “Fat Lip,” the biggest early hit (making them an MTV mainstay) from the trio. But Sum 41 isn’t stuck in the past. On the setlist are deep cuts and new tracks from Sum 41’s ambitious new record, Heaven :x: Hell, continuing their heady hybrid of soaring pop melodies with punk undertones.
5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, $53-$253.
