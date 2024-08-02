Canadian punks Dayglo Abortions get loud and snotty at Will's Pub

The Brothels, Killed by Florida and Deficit of Dreams will be in the house too

By on Fri, Aug 2, 2024 at 2:17 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge OG edgelords Dayglo Abortions come to Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
OG edgelords Dayglo Abortions come to Orlando
Even if you knew nothing about the Dayglo Abortions, you could probably guess the genre and decade from which they sprung just by name alone.

But old — er, deep — punk heads know them as the veteran Canadian hardcore band that threatened mainstream decency back in the 1980s with their provocative imagery and themes. Their graphic brand of satire and shock earned them the distinction of being the first music act in Canadian history to be charged with obscenity, a rap they eventually beat in the Supreme Court of Canada.

This show will be a rare chance to rip it up with some OG edgelords, an especially delicious prospect in the face of the pearl-clutching, neo-puritan times here in Florida right now.

Supporting will be Austin punks The Brothels, West Palm Beach thrashers Killed by Florida, and RunnAmucks cover band Deficit of Dreams.

7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Will’s Pub, $20-$25.
Event Details
Dayglo Abortions, The Brothels, Killed by Florida, Deficit of Dreams

Dayglo Abortions, The Brothels, Killed by Florida, Deficit of Dreams

Sun., Aug. 4, 7 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$20-$25
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

willspub.org

Will's Pub

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Pop-crossover violinist Lindsey Stirling comes to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

By Zoey Thomas

Crossover violinist Lindsey Stirling comes to the Dr. Phillips Center

Seattle's The Head and the Heart bring celestial folk music to Orlando this week

By Bao Le-Huu

The Head and the Heart and Phosphorescent play Orlando this week

Lindsay Denniberg returns to Orlando to present two evenings of sublimely strange film and music

By Matthew Moyer

Lindsay Denniberg performs as Pandora's Talk Box Thursday

Rockers Taking Back Sunday take the stage at Orlando's House of Blues this week

By Houda Eletr

Taking Back Sunday play Orlando this week

Lindsay Denniberg returns to Orlando to present two evenings of sublimely strange film and music

By Matthew Moyer

Lindsay Denniberg performs as Pandora's Talk Box Thursday

Orlando emo band Flowers for Emily releases new 'Plastic' EP ahead of East Coast tour

By Bao Le-Huu

Flowers for Emily release 'Plastic' ahead of upcoming tour

Familiar Orlando roots rockabilly faces Skinny McGee + The Handshakes release debut album

By Bao Le-Huu

Skinny McGee & the Handshakes.release a new album

Mastodon hits Orlando with Lamb of God to celebrate a classic album onstage

By Thomas Crone

Mastodon stomps into Orlando
More

July 31, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us