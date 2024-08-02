Canadian punks Dayglo Abortions get loud and snotty at Will's Pub

But old — er, deep — punk heads know them as the veteran Canadian hardcore band that threatened mainstream decency back in the 1980s with their provocative imagery and themes. Their graphic brand of satire and shock earned them the distinction of being the first music act in Canadian history to be charged with obscenity, a rap they eventually beat in the Supreme Court of Canada.
This show will be a rare chance to rip it up with some OG edgelords, an especially delicious prospect in the face of the pearl-clutching, neo-puritan times here in Florida right now.
Supporting will be Austin punks The Brothels, West Palm Beach thrashers Killed by Florida, and RunnAmucks cover band Deficit of Dreams.
7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Will’s Pub, $20-$25.
