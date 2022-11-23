Cabo Boing, Dot Com Bubble, Food Corps and more are through being cool when they play Orlando next week

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer Cabo Boing

The inimitable Brian Esser returns to an Orlando stage this week as part of a Southern swing of dates with Dot Com Bubble — an Asheville solo artist traveling very much the same fractured electronic byways that Esser’s Cabo Boing traverses — and purveyors of superlative sonic cut-ups Food Corps from New York.In theory three bands would be enough for a show, but the lineup is rounded out with a cornucopia of margin-walking locals, always the rule rather than the exception when Esser is in town.So you’ve got one-person Siouxsie and the Banshees KT Kink, stellar electro-punk theatrics from Channel 83, DJ Jas000n playing all the hits and a top-billed set from Malverde, which includes half of Orlando freak icons Skeleton Warrior and lost Gainesville noise weirdo Chito Haze. It’s fried and frazzled electro-pop you can’t deny.Make sure you’re well-napped before this one. It’ll be a long, exhilarating night.