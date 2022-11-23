ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Cabo Boing, Dot Com Bubble, Food Corps and more are through being cool when they play Orlando next week

By on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Cabo Boing - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Cabo Boing

The inimitable Brian Esser returns to an Orlando stage this week as part of a Southern swing of dates with Dot Com Bubble — an Asheville solo artist traveling very much the same fractured electronic byways that Esser’s Cabo Boing traverses — and purveyors of superlative sonic cut-ups Food Corps from New York.

In theory three bands would be enough for a show, but the lineup is rounded out with a cornucopia of margin-walking locals, always the rule rather than the exception when Esser is in town.

So you’ve got one-person Siouxsie and the Banshees KT Kink, stellar electro-punk theatrics from Channel 83, DJ Jas000n playing all the hits and a top-billed set from Malverde, which includes half of Orlando freak icons Skeleton Warrior and lost Gainesville noise weirdo Chito Haze. It’s fried and frazzled electro-pop you can’t deny.

Make sure you’re well-napped before this one. It’ll be a long, exhilarating night.

7 p.m., Tuesday,Nov. 29, Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 Winter Park Road, facebook.com/stardustie, $5-$10.

Orlando synthwave project ACP Pro is back with menacing new anthem "Atomic Trinity"

By Bao Le-Huu

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando punks 430 Steps break through with metallized new album 'Lights Out'

By Bao Le-Huu

By Bao Le-Huu

In an age of audio-induced attention-deficit disorder, learn the art of 'Slow Listening'

By Bill Forman

By Bill Forman

Kickkone is part of a West Orlando rap scene that is getting attention far beyond Orange County

By Sarah Kinbar

By Sarah Kinbar

