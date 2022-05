Bynx Jazz Fest showcases new faces in Central Florida jazz this weekend

Photo by Autumn Paul, courtesy Ryan Devlin/Facebook Ryan Devlin brings his Quartet to the Bynx Jazz Fest

If you're a fan of jazz music, then Orlando coffee spot Bynx is the place to be this weekend — they'll be hosting a mini-fest of up-and-coming names in Central Florida jaz.The Bynx Jazz Fest starts today — the date crept up on us, sorry — and runs every niht through Sunday with performances in the early evening.The complete lineup for Bynx Jazz Fest is:Kristin Warren and CreekEarnotesDave Matthews and Avant WorkshopThe Keegan Matthews TrioJarred ArmstrongCiganoRyan Devlin QuartetFriday's show is free, a ticket for Saturday will cost you $28 and Sunday's performances will only set you back $18. More info and tickets can be found at Eventbrite Bynx is located at 420 E. Church St