Bynx Jazz Fest showcases new faces in Central Florida jazz this weekend

By on Fri, May 6, 2022 at 5:10 pm

Ryan Devlin brings his Quartet to the Bynx Jazz Fest - PHOTO BY AUTUMN PAUL, COURTESY RYAN DEVLIN/FACEBOOK
Photo by Autumn Paul, courtesy Ryan Devlin/Facebook
Ryan Devlin brings his Quartet to the Bynx Jazz Fest

If you're a fan of jazz music, then Orlando coffee spot Bynx is the place to be this weekend — they'll be hosting a mini-fest of up-and-coming names in Central Florida jaz.

The Bynx Jazz Fest starts today — the date crept up on us, sorry — and runs every niht through Sunday with performances in the early evening.

The complete lineup for Bynx Jazz Fest is:

6 p.m. Friday, May 6
Kristin Warren and Creek
Earnotes

6 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Dave Matthews and Avant Workshop
The Keegan Matthews Trio
Jarred Armstrong

6 p.m. Sunday, May 8
Cigano
Ryan Devlin Quartet

Friday's show is free, a ticket for Saturday will cost you $28 and Sunday's performances will only set you back $18. More info and tickets can be found at Eventbrite.

Bynx is located at 420 E. Church St.



