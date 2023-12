click to enlarge Courtesy photo Boyscott play Will's in early January

Location Details Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

If you haven’t heard of Nashville band Boyscott yet, then meet one of today’s most underrated indie-rock bands. If you have, then you’re probably already under the sweet spell of their songs, which twinkle with effortlessly sparkling pop melodies and just enough dreamy magic to lift you off the ground a few inches.Either way, this band are making some of the finest guitar pop out there right now and you will probably leave this show feeling like the world is suddenly a better place. It won’t be, unfortunately, but we can go be euphoric fools together for a little while.