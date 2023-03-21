Bryson Tiller’s ‘Back and I’m Better Tour’ stops in Orlando in May

By on Tue, Mar 21, 2023 at 1:30 pm

click to enlarge Bryson Tiller’s ‘Back and I’m Better Tour’ stops in Orlando in May
Photo courtesy Bryson Tiller/Facebook

After a six year break, Bryson Tiller is "back and better," and he's ready to hit the road on a North American tour starting in May.

Tiller's "Back and I'm Better" tour will take in 25 cities beginning on May 4 in San Diego. The tour plans to stop in major markets including Boston, Detroit, Chicago and Orlando's House of Blues.

With thoughts of retirement well and truly behind him, the contemporary R&B standout late last year released the prescient single "Gotta Move On" with Diddy, on the heels of 2020 album Anniversary.

Bryson Tiller plays the House of Blues on Monday, May 29. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24, through Live Nation.

