Bryson Tiller’s ‘Back and I’m Better Tour’ stops in Orlando in May

Photo courtesy Bryson Tiller/Facebook
After a six year break, Bryson Tiller is "back and better," and he's ready to hit the road on a North American tour starting in May.
Tiller's "Back and I'm Better" tour will take in 25 cities beginning on May 4 in San Diego. The tour plans to stop in major markets including Boston, Detroit, Chicago and Orlando's House of Blues.
With thoughts of retirement well and truly behind him, the contemporary R&B standout late last year released the prescient single "Gotta Move On" with Diddy, on the heels of 2020 album Anniversary
.
Bryson Tiller plays the House of Blues on Monday, May 29. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24, through Live Nation
.
