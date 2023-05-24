Bryson Tiller will be 'back and better' at the House of Blues this holiday weekend

The Louisville-born singer and rapper’s Back and I’m Better tour is a return to live form after a flirtation with musical retirement — but hey, endless golf games and the Villages aren’t for everyone.
As part of his creative recharge, the young R&B boundary-pusher late last year released the prescient single “Gotta Move On” with Diddy — wherein Tiller's ghostly tenor floats effortlessly above Diddy's 1980s relaxed electro-pop moves — on the heels of 2020 album Anniversary.
Twitter was afire a few weeks ago with a lively debate over who originated trap-soul, and near the top of the list, alongside Drake, was Tiller — see and hear for yourself on Monday.
7 p.m., Monday, May 29, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, houseofblues.com, $49.95-$110.95.
