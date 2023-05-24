Bryson Tiller will be 'back and better' at the House of Blues this holiday weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Ro.Lexx Bryson Tiller plays the House of Blues on Memorial Day

After a six-year hiatus from performing live, Bryson Tiller is “back and he’s better,” out on a 25-city U.S. tour that is heading through Orlando this holiday weekend.The Louisville-born singer and rapper’s Back and I’m Better tour is a return to live form after a flirtation with musical retirement — but hey, endless golf games and the Villages aren’t for everyone.As part of his creative recharge, the young R&B boundary-pusher late last year released the prescient single “Gotta Move On” with Diddy — wherein Tiller's ghostly tenor floats effortlessly above Diddy's 1980s relaxed electro-pop moves — on the heels of 2020 albumTwitter was afire a few weeks ago with a lively debate over who originated trap-soul, and near the top of the list, alongside Drake, was Tiller — see and hear for yourself on Monday.