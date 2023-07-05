2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Bryan Raymond marks the release of 'Forward' with album-release shows this week

Raymond plays shows in DeLand and Mills 50

By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 10:37 am

click to enlarge Bryan Raymond marks the release of 'Forward' with album-release shows this week - Art by @needlesdesign666
Art by @needlesdesign666
Bryan Raymond marks the release of 'Forward' with album-release shows this week
Bryan Raymond’s journey from accomplished metal ensemble player to dark-folk soloist simultaneously expands and circles back to his heavy past with the fresh release of latest EP Forward. As signaled in singles “Voices” and “Laugh or Cry,” the longtime lone wolf has recently been bringing in old, credentialed friends to flesh out his soul-baring sound.

The result is that about half of the new EP features full-band arrangements, the most dramatic aspect being backup vocals by accomplished metal rager Scott Angelacos (Junior Bruce, Bloodlet, Hollow Leg).

To celebrate, Raymond is doing a full weekend of intimate performances. The first, on Friday, July 7, will be in his native DeLand at Abbey Bar with country guest Rickey Dickens. The next night, he’ll toast in Orlando with an early show at Lil Indie’s as part of the Sundown Sessions. Both shows are free.

8 p.m. Friday, July 7, Abbey Bar, no cover; 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, Lil Indie’s, no cover.

Event Details
Bryan Raymond

Bryan Raymond

Sat., July 8, 7 p.m.

Lil Indie's 1036 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

free

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
