Bryan Raymond marks the release of 'Forward' with album-release shows this week

The result is that about half of the new EP features full-band arrangements, the most dramatic aspect being backup vocals by accomplished metal rager Scott Angelacos (Junior Bruce, Bloodlet, Hollow Leg).
To celebrate, Raymond is doing a full weekend of intimate performances. The first, on Friday, July 7, will be in his native DeLand at Abbey Bar with country guest Rickey Dickens. The next night, he’ll toast in Orlando with an early show at Lil Indie’s as part of the Sundown Sessions. Both shows are free.
8 p.m. Friday, July 7, Abbey Bar, no cover; 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, Lil Indie’s, no cover.
Event Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed