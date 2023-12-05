Brooklyn's Phony Ppl get the house shaking at The Social on Friday

Absolutely real

By on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 at 5:30 pm

click to enlarge Brooklyn's Phony Ppl play the Social on Friday - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Brooklyn's Phony Ppl play the Social on Friday

Phony Ppl make heavy anthems that emphasize the liberation inherent in the dancefloor, letting us know that sometimes, music isn’t meant to be overly intellectualized, just felt.
The Brooklyn-based band brings their multigenre sound to the Social this week. The quintet of Elbie Thrie, Bari Bass, Aja Grant, Elijah Rwk, Matt Byas and Sheriff PJ are best known for their eclectic romps in songs like “Why iii Love The Moon,” “Fkn Around (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)” and “try. (feat. Jojo).” The band has also played alongside R&B legends like Erykah Badu and the Roots.

The melodic grooves of Phony Ppl travel similar roads to those of other fluid artists like the Internet, Kaytranada and Thundercat. Last year, they released Euphonyus, which perfectly embodied the group’s love for the music they make together and the fans that listen. Phony Ppl is a dream for anyone who strives to live in bold Technicolor, soundtracked by booming bass.

8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 8, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com, $24.

