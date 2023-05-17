Brooding 1980s hitmakers the Psychedelic Furs return to an Orlando stage Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Psychedelic Furs

Location Details Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal 407-351-5483 46 events 184 articles

Still-dashing British new-wavers Psychedelic Furs are returning to the City Beautiful on Friday with a musical look backwardforward.The Furs, still led by the sibling duo of Richard and Tim Butler, are currently wrapping up a 13-date U.S. tour in Florida, where they'll be running through all the classics — including "Heartbreak Beat," "Pretty in Pink" and "Love My Way" — while also airing material from 2020 comeback albumThe perpetually sunglasses-clad band still sound spry, angular and metropolitan all these years later, so it's worth the trek to Universal Studios.Even more worth it is that Evan Dando of the Lemonheads will be (opening the night, on the same day as a deluxe 30th anniversary reissue ofhits the street.