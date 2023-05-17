Beer Merica, this Saturday, May 20th. Buy Tickets Now.

Brooding 1980s hitmakers the Psychedelic Furs return to an Orlando stage Friday

Get ‘Pretty in Pink’ this weekend at Hard Rock Live

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 1:04 pm

click to enlarge Psychedelic Furs - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Psychedelic Furs
Still-dashing British new-wavers Psychedelic Furs are returning to the City Beautiful on Friday with a musical look backward and forward.

The Furs, still led by the sibling duo of Richard and Tim Butler, are currently wrapping up a 13-date U.S. tour in Florida, where they'll be running through all the classics — including "Heartbreak Beat," "Pretty in Pink" and "Love My Way" — while also airing material from 2020 comeback album Made of Rain.

The perpetually sunglasses-clad band still sound spry, angular and metropolitan all these years later, so it's worth the trek to Universal Studios.

Even more worth it is that Evan Dando of the Lemonheads will be (fingers crossed) opening the night, on the same day as a deluxe 30th anniversary reissue of Come On Feel the Lemonheads hits the street.

Event Details
The Psychedelic Furs, Evan Dando

The Psychedelic Furs, Evan Dando

Fri., May 19, 7 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$37.50-$69.50
Location Details

Hard Rock Live

6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-351-5483

46 events 184 articles

Matthew Moyer

