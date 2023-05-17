Brooding 1980s hitmakers the Psychedelic Furs return to an Orlando stage Friday

The Furs, still led by the sibling duo of Richard and Tim Butler, are currently wrapping up a 13-date U.S. tour in Florida, where they'll be running through all the classics — including "Heartbreak Beat," "Pretty in Pink" and "Love My Way" — while also airing material from 2020 comeback album Made of Rain.
The perpetually sunglasses-clad band still sound spry, angular and metropolitan all these years later, so it's worth the trek to Universal Studios.
Even more worth it is that Evan Dando of the Lemonheads will be (fingers crossed) opening the night, on the same day as a deluxe 30th anniversary reissue of Come On Feel the Lemonheads hits the street.
