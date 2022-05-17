VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Brit rockers Bring Me the Horizon announce arena show in Orlando this fall

By on Tue, May 17, 2022 at 11:05 am

PHOTO COURTESY BRING ME THE HORIZON/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Bring Me the Horizon/Facebook

U.K. rockers Bring Me the Horizon have announced a fall North American tour with a mere one Florida show. And it's set for an arena here in Orlando.

The band are kicking off their own British Invasion on Sept. 22 at Louisville's Louder Than Life festival and Orlando figures in early on Sept. 30. The tour is a mix of solo headlining dates and festival appearances.

Bring Me the Horizon will be showcasing material from their recent string of four Post Human mini-albums. Will they play their recent Machine Gun Kelly collab single "Maybe"? That's a pretty big maybe.

Bring Me the Horizon headline Addition Financial Arena on Friday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 through Ticketmaster.



Music Slideshows

Ho99o9 and N8NOFACE run wild in Orlando's Henao Center

Ho99o9 and N8NOFACE run wild in Orlando's Henao Center
Role Model

Role Model modeled the future of pop performance at Orlando's Plaza Live
AJR dazzled Orlando on their 'OK Orchestra' tour

AJR dazzled Orlando on their 'OK Orchestra' tour
Beth Hart

Singer-songwriter Beth Hart and local Vella brought the house down at Orlando's Plaza Live

