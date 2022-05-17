Brit rockers Bring Me the Horizon announce arena show in Orlando this fall

Photo courtesy Bring Me the Horizon/Facebook
U.K. rockers Bring Me the Horizon have announced a fall North American tour with a mere one Florida show. And it's set for an arena here in Orlando.
The band are kicking off their own British Invasion on Sept. 22 at Louisville's Louder Than Life festival and Orlando figures in early on Sept. 30. The tour is a mix of solo headlining dates and festival appearances.
Bring Me the Horizon will be showcasing material from their recent string of four Post Human
mini-albums. Will they play their recent Machine Gun Kelly collab single "Maybe"? That's a pretty big maybe.
Bring Me the Horizon headline Addition Financial Arena on Friday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 through Ticketmaster
.
–
