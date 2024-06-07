BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Brit-band Idles to lovingly rampage through Orlando's House of Blues

It's gonna be emotional

By on Fri, Jun 7, 2024 at 9:47 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Idles will rampage right through Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Idles will rampage right through Orlando
Love is the fing — and Idles are coming to scream that still-essential message right into your brain.

You may think you’ve heard it all before, from the Sex Pistols down through Gallows, but this week combustible British noise-punks Idles are here to blast your eardrums clean with heavy guitar riffs; lyrics that urgently reflect on love, subverting masculinity, class warfare and mental health struggles; and an unhinged vocal delivery that coalesces into a groove-heavy yet noisy new spin on a classic sound — exemplified both on slash-and-burn anthems like “Grounds” and “A Hymn,” and on expansive new album TANGK.

Hope you snapped up your tickets early, because this show is very sold out.

7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, House of Blues.

Event Details
Idles

Idles

Tue., June 11, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$42.50-$125
Location Details

House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

houseofblues.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Bass is the place at the Forbidden Kingdom music festival in Orlando this weekend

By Houda Eletr

Enter the Forbidden Kingdom at the Orlando Amphitheater

Orlando's Thomas Milovac Quartet plays two adventurous sets at Judson's Live

By Bao Le-Huu

Thomas Milovac brings his jazz quartet to Judson's

Orlando concert calendar, June 7-9: Gunna, Flo Milli, Concrete Boys, Liturgy, Belanova, Elvie Shane

Concrete Boys play the Social Saturday night

Orlando metal project Blade of Phanes release debut album 'Absence of Light'

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Blade of Phanes release new album

Orlando metal project Blade of Phanes release debut album 'Absence of Light'

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Blade of Phanes release new album

JK and the Contraband bring an alternative mixtape to jazzy, groovy life

By Kyle Eagle

JK and the Contraband grunge it up at Judson's Live

Talking tour and Orlando connections with Tampa art-punks Superbitch ahead of this week's show at Uncle Lou's

By Matthew Moyer

Superbitch and Warm Frames kick off tour this weekend

Lost Orlando conceptual pop act Claire and the Potatoes makes a surprise return for a sole single

By Bao Le-Huu

Claire and the Potatoes release comeback single
More

June 5, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us