Brit-band Idles to lovingly rampage through Orlando's House of Blues

You may think you’ve heard it all before, from the Sex Pistols down through Gallows, but this week combustible British noise-punks Idles are here to blast your eardrums clean with heavy guitar riffs; lyrics that urgently reflect on love, subverting masculinity, class warfare and mental health struggles; and an unhinged vocal delivery that coalesces into a groove-heavy yet noisy new spin on a classic sound — exemplified both on slash-and-burn anthems like “Grounds” and “A Hymn,” and on expansive new album TANGK.
Hope you snapped up your tickets early, because this show is very sold out.
7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, House of Blues.
Event Details
Location Details
