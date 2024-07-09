Brightline hopes to get Swifties swiftly to Taylor Swift's Miami show with 'sing-along trains'

Image courtesy Brightline/Facebook
Brightline announces travel promotion to get fans to Taylor Swift show
Brightline and Orlando radio stations XL 106.7 and Magic 107.7 are teaming up for a party train to get Orlando fans to Taylor Swift's show in Miami Gardens this autumn.
Swift brings her Eras
tour to the Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida for three nights Oct. 18-20, and Brightline is hopping on that bandwagon with "sing-along train" rides from Orlando to the Aventura stadium each night of her run.
"A total train Tay-keover? We're guilty as sin," trumpeted Brightline on social media
Tuesday.
Two train rides will happen each day of Swift's three-day performance run. Shuttles will transport riders to the venue from the train station.
Attractions on these sing-along trains include themed decor, DJs from XL 106.7 and Magic 107.7 hand spinning the hits (we're taking a wild guess: only Taylor!)
and specialty cocktails and snacks.
Tickets are available online through Brightline
, and we suspect they will go pretty fast. Both one-way and round-trip (there are later trains departing from Aventura) are up for grabs.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed