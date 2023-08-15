Brent Faiyaz comes to Orlando to turn our dumpster-fire world into musical treasure

‘Wasteland’ recalls post-pandemic confusion, loss and reckless abandon

By on Tue, Aug 15, 2023 at 10:21 am

Brent Faiyaz
Brent Faiyaz courtesy photo

Brent Faiyaz is an exceptional tour de force — not just as a singer, not just as a brand owner, but as an accomplished creative visionary and philanthropist. The 27-year-old Faiyaz is en route to Orlando this week on his "F*ck the World, It's a Wasteland" tour, a celebration of his latest album, Wasteland, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 upon its release back in July 2022.

In an interview discussing the release, Faiyaz told Insider last year that the concept behind Wasteland is reminiscent of post-pandemic confusion, loss and reckless abandon.

"I feel like everybody was in the space where we lost somebody during COVID," Faiyaz elaborated to Insider, "a lot of civil unrest going on. 2020 was really some of the wildest shit ever, 2020 and 2021 was some of the wildest shit ever. So I think Wasteland to me is what I felt like America was, what this world we're living in was."

The initial Wasteland tour announcement followed the rising R&B artist's recent partnership with UnitedMasters, an alliance that includes the development of a new creative agency, solidifying Faiyaz's mission to remain an independent artist maintaining autonomy over his work.

The album Wasteland not only puts Faiyaz's own velvety vocals on display, but also features some heavy-hitting guests, including Alicia Keys, Drake and Tyler, The Creator. As he continues to skyrocket into the upper echelons of R&B and beyond, he draws influence and inspiration from genre-defying sources like Radiohead and Cocteau Twins. There are skits sprinkled throughout the album, weaving an overarching storyline and serving as an intriguing transition between each track.

But even as Faiyaz is making records, topping charts and selling out shows, he still finds himself intertwined with his hometown of Columbia, Maryland, reminiscing about the place where he first began to break into an elusive local music scene that inspired his exuberant passion for R&B.

"I feel for so long, there really wasn't a bridge to get over here. There wasn't no bridge to get your shit heard, because when I was coming up, it really wasn't no Maryland music scene. That shit didn't exist. So to be in this position now, where I feel I can put a whole lot of talent on, that's exactly what I'm trying to do," Faiyaz told Insider.

Aside from his musical pursuits and the recent launch of his fashion brand, NUWO, Faiyaz is also a dedicated member of his community, striving to give others a chance to follow in the footsteps that led him to stardom. He tries to put on a benefit concert in his home state each year, along with participating in various initiatives that provide kids with an outlet to express their own talent and creativity.

Faiyaz also launched the Show U Off grant program, an initiative designed to uplift and promote businesses owned by Black women.

Although Faiyaz may believe the world to be a "wasteland," he is exactly the type of artist to make us feel quite the opposite. Even if just for a moment.

Event Details
Brent Faiyaz

Brent Faiyaz

Wed., Aug. 16, 8 p.m.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

38 events 89 articles

