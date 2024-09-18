Boy George and Squeeze give a musical masterclass in pop smarts at upcoming Orlando concert

Top practitioners of pop music

By on Wed, Sep 18, 2024 at 9:57 am

click to enlarge Boy George and Squeeze come to Orlando this weekend - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Boy George and Squeeze come to Orlando this weekend
The best pop music of the ’80s was a marriage of craft and the crafty, a wry musical wink to the listener for being clever enough to know history and structural reference but also cool enough to dance along. It was a near-academic alchemy of Brill Building journeyman songwriting and tent revival flash and fervor.

The “Squeeze Me Boy George Tour” epitomizes this musical perspective as it brings together two prime examples of these seemingly conflicting ideas.

Boy George is a song stylist with the temerity to let his voice be as large as his headpiece, building a career with snappy hooks from “Karma Chameleon” and “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya” to the classic crooning of “The Crying Game.” He has taken on Broadway and reggae with aplomb and has consistently proven that while style will get you coverage, it’s talent that ensures you remain.

Squeeze has illuminated that second point in spades. A pop band in the truest sense, with the songwriting right jab-and-left hook combo that is Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford, they’ve recorded a catalog of songs you know and love but may not always be able to place as theirs; from “Cool for Cats” and “Up the Junction” to the instantly recognizable “Pulling Mussels (From the Shell)” and “Black Coffee in Bed.”

These headliners have nothing to prove but will still convert you to renewed devotion.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, $49.50- $485.50.

Event Details
Squeeze, Boy George

Squeeze, Boy George

Sun., Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

$49.50-$485.50
Location Details

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

drphillipscenter.org


September 18, 2024

