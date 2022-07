Boiler Room to broadcast from Orlando in September, spotlighting local DJs

click to enlarge Photo by Gabriel Marino, courtesy the artist DJ Gay-Z

Zelos Audio, the minds behind Orlando's Discothèque club night, has been making some big moves as of late.First came Discothèque's move from Barbarella to downtown club Elixir, when the former shifted locales after over 30 years on Orange Avenue.Next up is this week's announcement of a partnership with London's Boiler Room music broadcasting platform that's going to turn a worldwide spotlight on some Orlando DJs later this summer. On Friday, Sept. 16, Boiler Room will be setting up shop at Elixir to film and stream sets by Orlando DJs Gay-Z, DJ Flashdrive, Totally Cool Dad, Rinas, Mumtaz and special guest from Chicago, DJ Heather.Boiler Room sessions, filmed in clubs all around the world and featuring heavyweight DJs, are compelling viewing. Filmed up-close-and-personal in intimate club spaces with a laserlike focus on the DJ (fans crowded in tight around them), it's a unique opportunity to see what goes into watching a DJ move a room. Tickets for this Boiler Room event are on sale for $35 but going fast.